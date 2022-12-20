Local sports schedule: Wednesday, December 21

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Goodhue at Cotter, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Winona Triangular, 5:30 p.m.
There were thrilling comebacks and upsets throughout the fall football season, and beyond just the brightest highlights, a number of players i…
Winona senior Bryan Cassellius had plenty of options on where to go off to continue his football career at the collegiate level, but he ended …
A handful of players have been key components on both of Winona softball’s back-to-back state runner-up squads, and now a trio of them have an…
The Winona/Cotter boys hockey co-op had a defensive battle against Rochester Lourdes, though it was the Eagles that came out on top in the non…
Lewiston-Altura junior Owen Sommer scored a tie-breaking bucket with 22 seconds left Monday to put the Cardinals ahead of Cotter in a 71-68 L-…
Winona’s gymnastics team won a home meet Friday night, defeating Big 9 Conference foe Red Wings 135.925 to 124.6.
From the day Bryan Cassellius was born, it seemed clear that he would end up as a football player.
HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL: Eleva-Strum at C-FC, 7:15 p.m.; Cotter at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Rushford-Peterson, 6:3…
HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL: Winona at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.; Grand Meadow at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m.
RUSHFORD — The Rushford-Peterson and La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball teams have been making close games a habit lately.
