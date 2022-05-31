Local sports schedule: Wednesday, June 1

HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: WIAA Regionals
BOYS GOLF: Lewiston-Altura, Rushford-Peterson and Winona/Cotter at MSHSL Section Tournament in Rochester
GIRLS GOLF: Lewiston-Altura and Winona/Cotter at MSHSL Section Tournament in Rochester
HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: WIAA Regionals
BOYS GOLF: Lewiston-Altura, Rushford-Peterson and Winona/Cotter at MSHSL Section Tournament in Rochester
GIRLS GOLF: Lewiston-Altura and Winona/Cotter at MSHSL Section Tournament in Rochester
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
As the track and field season nears its pinnacle, some of the area’s top title contenders are starting to stand out. Here is a top-five rankin…
HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: (5) Rushford-Peterson vs TBD in Austin in MSHSL Section 1A Tournament, 7 p.m.
Winona’s softball team, ranked number one in the state in Class AAA in a poll by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association, started the pos…
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau track and field had two individuals and two relay teams finish fourth or better to qualify for state at the WIAA Divi…
Rushford-Peterson’s baseball team survived an elimination game on Monday night, as the five-seed Trojans defeated six-seed United South Centra…
HIGH SCHOOL
COCHRANE — The Cochrane-Fountain City High School boys golf team turned in a second-place finish at its own WIAA Division 3 regional and earne…
As the track and field schedule delves into the postseason, some of the area’s top title contenders are starting to stand out. Here is a top-f…
GALESVILLE — On a first impression, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School’s Will Thompson might look more like a surfer than a track star.
GALESVILLE — After going undefeated to win the Coulee Conference title, it was clear that the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School softball te…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.