WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Wednesday, May 17 May 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: Westby at C-FC, 5 p.m.BOYS GOLF: G-E-T and C-FC at Black River Falls invitational, 9 a.m.SOFTBALL: Winona at Kasson-Mantorville, 4 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Sports Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular High school track and field: Trojans boys and Red Hawks girls finish second at conference meets After winning the Three Rivers Conference for the first time in 31 years last season, the Rushford-Peterson/Houston boys were the runner up th… High school softball: St. Charles beats Cotter in battle of unbeatens Cotter’s softball team did about as well as head coach Pat Bowlin could ask for Tuesday afternoon. High school track: C-FC's Addy Duellman breaks records and continues family legacy After making her mark on the Wisconsin state record books last fall, Cochrane-Fountain City freshman Addy Duellman has wasted no time doing th… High school: Local track and field leaderboard for April 30 As the track and field season pushes forward, a number of athletes have begun to stand out. Here is the Winona Daily News’ all-area leaderboar… Local sports schedule: Tuesday, May 9 HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: Independence/Gilmanton at C-FC, 5 p.m.; G-E-T at Viroqua, 5 p.m.; Austin at Winona, 5 p.m.; P-E-M at Rushford-Peterson, 5…