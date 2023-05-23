HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: (10) Rushford-Peterson at (7) Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, MSHSL Section 1A tournament, 5 p.m.; (13) Lewiston-Altura at (4) La Crescent-Hokah, MSHSL Section 1AA tournament, 5 p.m.; (11) Cotter at (6) Caledonia, MSHSL Section 1AA tournament, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF: Lewiston-Altura and Rushford-Peterson at Three Rivers Conference tournament in Rochester, 11 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Lewiston-Altura and Rushford-Peterson at Three Rivers Conference tournament in Rochester, 11 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: Cotter, Rushford-Peterson/Houston and Lewiston-Altura at Subsection meet in Saint Charles