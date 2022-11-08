Local sports schedule: Wednesday, November 9

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS SWIMMING: Section 1A Meet in Rochester, 7 a.m.
The Winona wrestling hall of fame elected five new members, with an induction banquet to be held on Friday, November 11 at the Eagles Club beg…
The state championship high has not worn off yet for longtime Cochrane-Fountain City cross country coach Gary Brone.
NORTHFIELD — A trio of Cotter runners earned all-state at Saturday’s MSHSL state title meet, including Cotter sophomore Sonja Semling, who pla…
Winona and Rushford-Peterson are the final local teams left standing in the playoffs, both getting set for their respective section’s semifina…
All three of the Winona area’s MSHSL cross country programs will be represented at the state meet Saturday at St. Olaf College, with a trio of…
After just over 20 years, the dominant Cochrane-Fountain City cross country program is gaining its second wind.
The Winona area will be well represented at the MSHSL state cross country meet on Nov. 5, thanks to a trio of team qualifying performances and…
AUSTIN — The Winona girls soccer team made history at the Austin Westcott Complex on Tuesday.
Winona’s girls soccer team has been treading new ground this season.
FOUNTAIN CITY — Cochrane-Fountain City’s football team had one of its best seasons in recent memory, and yet, at the end of the final game of …
