March 20 High school sports roundup: Hughes, Franz head to Minnesota state gymnastics

KASSON, Minn. — The Winona/Cotter co-op gymnastics team placed second at the MSHSL Section 1A meet and brought home a couple of state qualifiers with putting together a season-high team score of 139.825.
Seniors Chloe Hughes and Natalya Franz each qualified in three events for Friday’s state meet at Champlin Park High School.
Hughes won the floor exercise with a personal record of 9.65 and placed second on the vault with a 9.5.
Franz set a personal best and won the uneven bars with a 9.4.
BOYS SWIMMING
MSHSL Class A state meet
MINNEAPOLIS — Junior Brayden Coudron led the Winona Senior High School boys swimming and diving team by placing 13th in the MSHSL Class A state meet.
Coudron’s time of 54.76 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly was faster than his qualifying time in an event won by Hibbing’s William Stenson (50.37) at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Winona sophomore Colin White was a double qualifier, and he finished 14th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.48 and 15th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.8. His final time was quicker than his seed time in both events.
Sophomore Julius Hanson added a 14th-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:06.5), and freshman Elijah Vieth placed 18th in the 500 freestyle (5:15.58).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section 1AAA
Byron 70, Winona 57
BYRON, Minn. — The third-seeded Winhawks’ season came to an end at 11-8 with a loss to the second-seeded Bears.
Junior Jasper Hedin scored a team-high 23 points, while senior Max Maxwell added 14 and senior AJ Appicelli 10 for Winona. Senior Andrew Grafton added six points for the Winhawks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSHSL Section 1A
Houston 61, Fillmore Central 52
HOUSTON, Minn. — The top-seeded Hurricanes (16-0) held on to beat the Falcons and earn a spot in the section semifinals.
Houston was led by senior Emma Giewitz, who made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points. Teammates Sydney Torgerson added 13 points, and Becca Rostad scored 12.
Houston, which made 29 of 46 free throws against Fillmore Central, plays fourth-seeded Hayfield (14-6) — a 49-40 quarterfinal winner over fifth-seeded Randolph — at Rochester Century on Tuesday.
BOYS HOCKEY
MSHSL section semifinal
Mankato West 9, La Crescent-Hokah 2
MANKATO, Minn. — The 10th-seeded Lancers (6-14) had their season ended by the third-seeded Scarlets.
La Crescent-Hokah put 18 shots on goal to Mankato West's 45 and trailed 3-1 at the end of the first period. That deficit grew to 8-2 at the end of the second period.