ROCHESTER — Cotter’s girls basketball team saw its season come to a close Saturday in the Section 1AA semifinals at the Rochester Civic Center, but the fourth-seeded Ramblers’ 57-53 loss against top-seeded Goodhue was a hard-fought matchup that may have taken the favored Wildcats by surprise.

“We put a lot of heat on them, and I don’t think they expected it. They beat us three weeks ago quite handily,” Cotter head coach Pat Bowlin said.

The Ramblers (18-10) lost by a 63-42 margin on their home court against Goodhue (25-4) on Feb. 7, and throughout the first half, it looked like the game might be destined for a similar outcome before Cotter seized control in the second half.

Cotter played well early on, taking a 12-11 lead on a layup by senior Allyssa Williams at 8:55, and the Ramblers only trailed 18-15 after a 3-pointer by sophomore Clarissa Sauer at 6:45.

However, the Wildcats’ high-pressure defense took over for the remainder of the half as the Ramblers scored only six more points in the rest of the way as Goodhue took a 32-21 lead into the break.

Bowlin said that he had the team ease off its trademark press defense in the first half, worrying that the athletic guards of Goodhue would be able to break the press and get easy buckets.

Down double digits at halftime, Bowlin decided to switch back to an aggressive press in the second half and the change quickly paid dividends.

The Ramblers kicked off the half with a 16-5 run as the team’s defense confounded the Wildcats and Williams hit a couple 3-pointers to jumpstart the offense. A putback by Sauer at 9:37 capped the run and made it 37-35 for the first one-possession differential since midway through the first half.

Goodhue stabilized with a couple buckets to stretch the lead to 41-35, but Cotter came back strong and Sauer hit a 3-pointer at 7:56 to cut the deficit to 41-40.

Once again, the Wildcats hit a couple shots and brought the lead back up to 49-40 with 5:28 remaining. While the Ramblers kept it close the rest of the way, the team never led as Goodhue maintained control.

Overall Cotter had a 32-25 edge in the second half over the Wildcats, who rank fourth in Class AA in the Quality Results Formula ratings of Minnesota-Scores.net, but it was not enough to overcome the hole the Ramblers dug in the first half.

Sauer was the game’s leading scorer with 29 points, and Williams also hit double digits with 10.

Senior Jada Scheele led Goodhue with 21 points, followed by senior Tori Miller at 17 and junior Elisabeth Gadient adding 12.

Making it to the section semifinals and pushing one of the top teams in the state to its limit illustrates the growth of a Cotter team that lost four starters after last season and lost an early-season matchup with fellow Section 1AA semifinalist Caledonia 62-24.

With the sophomore Sauer returning next year as one of the most electrifying scorers in the area, and a freshman and junior returning from this year’s starting lineup next winter in addition to a sophomore and junior that were the team’s top two reserves, the Ramblers could be a threat in the section for years to come.

However the loss of Williams, a stellar multi-year starter at point guard, will mean making the Section 1AA semifinal for the fourth consecutive year is far from a guarantee.

“Our future is bright for sure, but we’ve got a big hole at point guard, a monster hole there that we’re going to have to fill somehow, some way,” Bowlin said.