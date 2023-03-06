ROCHESTER — The eighth-seeded Rushford-Peterson’s boys basketball team outplayed one of the top teams in the state for the first 26 minutes Monday, but top-seed Goodhue finished strong to avoid an upset in a 60-50 win to knock out the Trojans in the Section 1A quarterfinals at the Mayo Civic Center.

“I’m really proud. It stings now, but in a couple days it will hopefully feel better,” head coach Chris Drinkall said.

The Trojans (15-13) were shooting well from the start, with five 3-pointers in the first seven minutes, 30 seconds, taking a 17-14 lead over the Wildcats (24-3) after senior guard Grady Hengel hit 3’s on back-to-back R-P possessions.

Goodhue, which ranks first in the state for Class A according to the QRF rankings of Minnesota-Scores.net, looked like they were pulling away with an 11-2 run to take a 25-19 lead with 5:30 remaining.

Instead, the Trojans responded with a run of their own. The Wildcats did not score for the remainder of the half and R-P scored seven to take a 26-25 lead into the break.

Junior wing Dawson Bunke hit a 3 with 37 seconds left in the half for Rushford-Peterson’s final points of the period in an act of foreshadowing.

When the teams returned to the court, Bunke was on fire.

The junior hit a pair of 3’s on the first two possessions to stretch the Trojans’ lead to 32-25, and added two more 3-pointers over the next few minutes as R-P maintained a 38-35 lead with 10:59 left.

Bunke has had big games all throughout the year, and the scoring outburst did not surprise Drinkall.

“When you can shoot like he can, on any given night he can get hot and he kind of carried us there in the second half for a little bit,” Drinkall said.

Things stayed close for the next few possessions, and the two teams were tied 40-40 at 8:32.

From that point on, the Wildcats looked like the top-tier team they have been all season.

Goodhue grabbed control with a 10-3 run for a 50-43 lead at 5:01, and maintained the lead down the stretch despite some struggles from the free throw line to close out a 10-point victory.

Wildcats senior Will Opsahl, a 6-foot-8 commit to Minnesota State-Mankato, led all scorers with 28 points. Fellow senior Adam Poncelet joined him in double figures with 16 points, including the 1,000th of his career midway through the second half.

It was Bunke that led the Trojans with 24 points, followed by Hengel at 14.

Hengel wraps up a stellar career for R-P with the performance, a starter at point guard for multiple seasons and a big reason for the team’s successes over the past two years in particular.

“I wish he was back again,” Drinkall said, with a chuckle. “Everyone looked up to him and he led us by example on and off the court. We’re going to miss him.”