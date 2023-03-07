It was not a perfect performance, but the Winona boys basketball team played well enough in their first postseason game Tuesday to win by 26 points.

The three-seed Winhawks soundly defeated six-seed Kasson-Mantorville 79-53 in a Section 1AAA quarterfinal matchup in Winona.

Despite the lopsided final margin, it took a bit for the Winhawks (14-13) to find their groove against the Komets (8-18).

Winona jumped ahead by double-digits early, leading 17-7 at nine minutes, 25 seconds. That lead held for much of the rest of the half, but K-M finished strong and the Winhawks only led 33-26 at the break.

Part of Winona’s issue was that the team was not playing its best defensively, allowing the top two Komets senior Jake Halstrom and sophomore Ethan Lee to combine for 20 points while also not creating turnovers with their trademark high-pressure defense.

On the offensive end, the Winhawks needed to stop rushing things.

“Just being more patient and taking the right shot, being the right teammate,” head coach Kyle Martin said.

Winona’s leading scorer in the first half was junior forward Jackson Harvey, who had 12 points. However he missed the final few minutes of the half after turning an ankle, which surely played a role in the Komets’ cutting the gap.

After resting during halftime, Harvey came out and hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the second half.

On a small scale, Harvey’s pair of shots proved his ankle was feeling fine. But on a larger scale, it showed that the dominant post player is rounding out his game as the playoffs get underway.

“I actually looked over my stats this past weekend and I haven’t been doing what I want from 3. We had a shoot-around earlier today so I heavily focused on being able to shoot shots,” Harvey said.

Kasson-Mantorville hung around for the next few minutes, and Winona only led 44-37 at 12:59.

The Winhawks scored on their next four possessions, though, and it was off to the races from there. Winona’s lead got as high as 28 points, but by the end, the Winhawks’ reserves finished off a 26-point victory to advance to the section semifinals.

After allowing the top two Komets to score well in the first half, Winona held the duo to just 14 points in the second. Lee led the team with 19 points in total, with Hallstrom adding 15.

Harvey was the game’s leading scorer with 26 points, with senior guard Bryan Cassellius adding 19. Junior guard Isaiah Bell added 14 and senior guard Charlie VandeBerg rounded out the team’s double-digit scorers with 12.

With the win, third-seeded Winona will hit the road for a Saturday matchup against second-seeded Austin (17-10) in the Section 1AAA semifinals.

The arch-rival Packers and Winhawks are well acquainted, playing twice in the Big 9 Conference regular season and splitting the pair. However splitting against Austin is a big deal for Winona, as the Winhawks’ 63-62 win on Feb. 17 snapped a 26-game losing streak in the rivalry.

Austin topped Winona 46-39 in the section final last season, with the Packers losing in the first round of the state tournament.

Despite that postseason history, it is a different matchup from last year’s Winhawks run that will serve as their motivation Saturday; a 62-52 road win by three-seed Winona over two-seed Stewartville.

Winning on the road in a high-pressure environment will be a crucial experience to fall back on.

“That experience, going to a place like Austin, will help. I think that’s one of the most hostile places in the Big 9,” Martin said.