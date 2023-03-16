For the second season in a row, the Winona boys basketball team is gearing up for a trip to Rochester to compete in the Section 1AAA championship game.

But this time, the Winhawks are aiming for a different result.

After losing 46-39 against Austin in last season’s title game, the players that returned have been itching for their shot at redemption with a chip on their shoulder.

“The whole basketball season I had my second-place medal sitting in my locker, so the chip is there,” senior guard Bryan Cassellius said.

The third-seeded Winhawks (15-13) will get their chance Friday, taking on top-seed Stewartville (24-4) at 6 p.m. at the Rochester Civic Center Arena with a trip to state on the line.

After making the section title game last year for the first time since 2011, Winona’s road back for the second consecutive season was not smooth.

Throughout the first two-thirds of the season, the Winhawks were plagued by injuries.

Senior forward Wesley Wollan missed the first 10 games of the year, senior guard Charlie VandeBerg missed seven games in the middle part of the season and junior forward Jackson Harvey missed 10 games in the middle of the year as well.

All three have featured in the Winhawks starting lineup when healthy, and with them in and out of the lineup at different times, the team started the year with an underwhelming 6-10 record.

That adversity allowed some of the team’s reserves to get extra playing time, fostering bench depth, and meant that starters like Cassellius and junior guard Isaiah Bell were forced to carry a larger load.

In both respects, the injuries ended up developing and improving the team as a whole.

“Trial and tribulations, losing is something we needed to get to where we are,” head coach Kyle Martin said. “It made them better as a whole unit for sure.”

Once Winona’s ideal rotation was back, the team started to pick up steam.

On Feb. 10, the Winhawks picked up an 81-43 win over Owatonna, a team that was in the hunt for the Big 9 Conference title at the time. One week later, Winona beat Austin 63-62 on a last-second shot by Cassellius for the Winhawks’ first win over the Packers since 2011.

That pair of victories, after losing to both teams in the first half of the year, sparked a turnaround in the team’s season.

“It built up our confidence a lot,” VandeBerg said. “I would say that Owatonna win was a big one for sure. … Coming back and being able to beat one of the best teams in our conference was a pretty good feeling.”

After the team’s 6-10 start, the team finished the regular season by going 7-3 without losing to a fellow Class AAA team in that span, then won a pair of games in the playoffs, including another victory over Austin last Saturday.

The second consecutive victory over the Packers, after losing to them 26 times in a row including in last year’s section final, was particularly sweet and has the Winhawks feeling unbeatable.

“Going into this game on Friday, I feel like our confidence is at an all-time high,” Harvey said.

Stewartville will be Winona’s toughest test of the postseason so far. The Tigers have only four losses so far this season, all to teams that will be playing in their respective sections’ title games this week as well, falling to Mahtomedi and Lake City once and Goodhue twice.

The Tigers are led by junior guard Henry Tschetter, who scores 15.2 points per game and is the younger brother of Will Tschetter, a redshirt freshman forward at Michigan, who is the first Stewartville boys basketball alum to play in the Big Ten.

Junior wing Tegan Malone and sophomore wing Parker Wangen each average around 10 points per game as well for a young, but talented, Tigers squad.

The Winhawks, meanwhile, are a veteran group with five of their seven-man rotation being seniors.

However, it’s the junior Harvey that is Winona’s top scorer, averaging a double-double with 16.2 points per game and 11 rebounds per game. Cassellius and VandeBerg each average double-digits as well, at 14.8 and 14.3 points per game, respectively.

More important than the team’s scoring prowess will be its tenacious defense, with its rotation averaging 10.2 steals per game, led by VandeBerg’s 3.1 per game.

“When you get up to these levels, it’s going to be more about the defense because you come against a lot of great scorers,” Martin said.

Unlike Austin and Kasson-Mantorville, which Winona played in the regular season, Stewartville will be an unfamiliar foe. However, the Winhawks did defeat the Tigers 62-52 in Stewartville in a Section 1AAA semifinal last season.

One area in which the Winhawks may have an advantage is in experience. Not only does Winona have a senior-heavy lineup compared to a junior- and sophomore-heavy Tigers squad, but the team’s trip to the Civic Center Arena last year will give the returning players a boost.

Many teams that play in the arena, which is considerably larger than the typical high school gym, struggle to shoot with the wide open spaces behind the basket. That was certainly part of Winona’s 39-point total last year, though a rock-solid defensive performance by Austin did not help.

If Harvey and Wollan, a pair of strong rebounders in the frontcourt, are able to dominate on the glass, it could give Winona an edge as the Tigers’ shooters get acclimated.

“The Civic Center is a really hard place to shoot with the backdrop and the stands. The focus is going to definitely be on rebounding, getting after those shots and not letting any second chance opportunities hurt our chances,” Martin said.