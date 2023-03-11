For the second time this season, Winona’s boys basketball team defeated Austin with a 3-pointer near the buzzer, winning 61-58 in overtime Saturday in a Section 1AAA semifinal matchup in Austin.

Senior guard Charlie VandeBerg received an inbounds pass behind the half-court line with eight seconds remaining, dribbled into tough defensive pressure by the second-seeded Packers, then tossed up a deep contested 3-pointer that barely hit the rim to advance the three-seeded Winhawks to the section title game.

Despite facing pressure and shooting from behind the volleyball baseline, VandeBerg knew it was good from the moment he took the shot.

“I realized as soon as it left my hand it was in,” VandeBerg said. “It felt so good, so perfect. Sometimes you just know when it’s going in.”

From the Winona bench, head coach Kyle Martin went from making his case to the referees to jumping up and down in the blink of an eye, though it did not feel that way to him.

“They were bodying him pretty hard, I wanted a foul. And then all of a sudden he just turned and that ball was slow motion all the way down to the back of the net,” Martin said.

This was not the first late-game heroics by the Winhawks (15-13) this season against the conference- and section-rival Packers (17-11).

On Feb. 17, Winona senior guard Bryan Cassellius hit a 3-pointer with three seconds to go to lift the Winhawks to a 63-62 win at home, snapping a 26-game losing streak against Austin. Now, Winona has beaten their foes twice in a row.

Before their last-second magic, the Winhawks had an up-and-down performance in the first half.

At halftime, Winona held a 29-23 lead and in a vacuum, that would sound like a fantastic result for a road playoff underdog. However, the issue is that the team could have been ahead by more if not for self-inflicted mistakes.

“I think we counted five easily missed layups, and a couple of our turnovers weren’t great defense by Austin but poor offense by us,” Martin said. “We could have been up 10-15 at halftime if we would have taken care of some of the small things.”

The Winhawks got their lead up to nine points the early minutes of the second half, but Austin went on a 10-0 run to take a 35-34 lead at 13:08. From then on, neither team would lead by more than four points in a back-and-forth contest.

With just 31 seconds to go, Austin went ahead 54-52 with a pair of free throws by senior Jacob Herrick.

However, Winona responded with two free throws by junior guard Isaiah Bell to tie the game at 54-54. When the Packers missed a contested layup at the buzzer, the two teams headed to overtime.

Yet again Austin took a lead thanks to free throws, though this time senior Jack Lang went 1-for-2 and the Packers only led 55-54.

On the other end, Bell was fouled and went to the line. Again, the junior hit both and Winona was ahead 56-55 with 3:26 left.

Working on their shots from the charity stripe has been a big part of Winona’s preparation lately, knowing that in the pressure of the playoffs, a single point can make the difference.

“We’ve been shooting 50 free throws at practice, hundreds on some days, knowing that a game like Austin could come down to a small detail and those details were Isaiah’s free throws,” Martin said.

Both teams went scoreless for a little over two minutes until VandeBerg hit a jumper with 1:16 remaining to make it 58-55.

After drawing a charge, Winona turned the ball over on an inbound with 51 seconds left and Austin capitalized with a deep 3-pointer from senior Ater Manyuon to tie the score 58-58 with 41 seconds remaining.

Each team missed shots on their next possession, and Martin called a timeout with eight seconds remaining to draw up a play. Instead, VandeBerg was forced to improvise under Austin’s pressure, and it worked.

“That was certainly not the play I drew up, Charlie just came up with an awesome, amazing shot,” Martin said.

Cassellius and junior forward Jackson Harvey tied for the team’s scoring lead with 15 points, but it was an even effort all around as VandeBerg had 13 and Bell scored 11.

The victory marked the second season in a row in which the third-seeded Winhawks went on the road and won a matchup with a two-seed, beating Stewartville 62-52 last year before losing 46-39 to Austin in Winona’s first section final appearance since 2011.

Making it back to the Rochester Civic Center for the second season in a row is sweet enough, but avenging last season’s final loss makes it even better for the Winhawks.

“I’m very happy to get redemption for our seniors that lost to them in the section final last year,” VandeBerg said.

Winona will not have an easy task ahead in this year’s final, taking on top-seeded Stewartville (24-4) at the Civic Center on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Tigers are the only Section 1AAA team that the Winhawks did not face in the regular season, and though they are the higher ranked squad, that will not matter much to a Winona squad that already has a pair of upsets under their belt the past two seasons.

“The number in front of our name doesn’t define who we are. They want to battle, they want to win. Now we’ll get to go to that Civic Center and prove what they’ve got,” Martin said.