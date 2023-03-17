ROCHESTER — Winona’s boys basketball team saw its season come to the close in the section final for the second season in a row Friday.

In their second-consecutive trip to the Rochester Civic Center, the Winhawks kept it closer than their first, but Stewartville pulled away in the final minutes to win a 56-48 Section 1AAA Final.

The score was tied 46-46 with three minutes remaining, but Stewartville (25-4) went to the paint and scored a trio of buckets in a row for a 52-46 lead and held off Winona (15-14) from there with free throws and tough defense.

“We missed a couple layups, missed some free throws and they put in some tough layups at the end. Those shots down on the block were tough to stop,” head coach Kyle Martin said.

Stewartville scored right after the opening tip, but Winona was more consistent early and took a 7-2 lead in the game’s first three minutes, five seconds. The Tigers responded with a 5-2 run to cut it to 9-7 and the back-and-forth game began; up until Stewartville’s final push, neither team led by more than four points.

It was a matchup of a couple similar squads, as a pair of hard-nosed zone defenses aimed to create pressure and cause havoc. The Tigers were more patient offensively than the Winhawks, and that gave them the edge.

“I thought they were patient on offense, they did a good job getting the ball in the high post then looking low to get those block layups. I thought we shot a couple times a little too quick,” Martin said.

As time was winding down in the first half, it looked like the two teams would head into the locker room tied as Winhawks senior guard Charlie VandeBerg dribbled with a tight Stewartville coverage on him. The senior guard took a step-back 3-pointer with two seconds left and hit it for a 28-25 lead as the buzzer sounded.

VandeBerg hit a similar shot at the buzzer to seal an overtime victory over Austin in the semifinal last weekend, and the Winhawks coaches had faith in him to shoot from wherever he felt comfortable against the Tigers.

“We want him to shoot the ball. Anywhere on the court, he was dangerous. He hit a couple tonight deep,” Martin said.

VandeBerg was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points, including four 3-pointers as the only player for either team to hit more than one shot from range.

Throughout the second half, the two teams consistently traded buckets with four ties including the 46-46 score that Stewartville broke with their game-clinching six-point run. The largest deficit either way until that final stretch came at 13:43 when VandeBerg hit his deepest 3-pointer of the night for a 37-33 lead.

Winona junior Jackson Harvey joined his senior teammate in double digits with 10 points.

Stewartville had an even scoring night with no players in double digits, led by junior Ayden Helder’s nine points.

Despite the fact that the Winhawks narrowly missed out on a trip to state for the second season in a row, it was a strong statement for the program to make it back to the Civic Center after graduating the majority of a senior-heavy rotation last year.

Winona had a senior-heavy group again this year, with five of their seven-man playoff rotation being seniors, but Martin is confident that the pair of section finals appearances after not making the game for a little over a decade has raised the bar for the Winhawks boys basketball community.

“Every game, I’m always looking to see some young guys, guys I’ve taught in second grade or guys I’ve coached at camps. I want them to see this, that we can do anything,” Martin said.