MSHSL cross country roundup: Three teams, three individuals qualify for state

The Winona area will be well-represented at the MSHSL state cross country meet on Nov. 5, thanks to a trio of team qualifying performances and a handful of individual qualifiers as well in Thursday’s section meets.

Section 1A’s boys meet at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester featured a local sweep as the Cotter boys took first place and L-A/R-P/H placed second to claim both of the state team spots. The Ramblers scored 75 points, and LARP had 84 points, well ahead of third-place Lake City’s 118 in the 20-team standings.

It was the first section title for Cotter since 2013, and the first time the team will compete at state since that same year. For LARP, it is the third consecutive state trip, with a 13th place finish last fall and 15th place in 2019.

Cotter junior John Fritts had the best local time, finishing in 17-minutes, 13-seconds to take fifth overall. This will be Fritts’ second year in a row at state after qualifying individually last fall.

Kingsland senior Garrison Hubka won the 136-man meet with a time of 16:55. Seventh grader Erik Semling also made the top 10 for the Ramblers, taking ninth at 17:29.

Eighth grader Ryan Littlefield (14, 17:50), freshman Kellen Groth (22, 18:20) and freshman Logan Granseth (25, 18:33) finished off the championship performance for Cotter.

LARP was led by junior Ryan Prinsen in eighth place with a time of 17:18.

Junior Tyler Betthauser (13, 17:48), freshman Aaron Ploetz (15, 18:02), eighth grader Brennan Kunst (18, 18:08), and sophomore Matthew Sprague (30, 18:43) rounded out the state-qualifying scorers.

In the girls race, Cotter sophomore Sonja Semling won the section title for the second year in a row with a time of 19:07, 40 seconds ahead of second-place Olivia Yotter, an eighth grader from Lake City, with a time of 19:47.

Another Ramblers sophomore earned a spot at state as Hazel Freyre took fifth in the 130-runner field with a time of 20:14.

Semling and Freyre will compete at state for the second season in a row after qualifying as a part of Cotter’s team last season.

Overall Cotter took fourth with a score of 103, with Lake City winning at 61 and Rochester Lourdes also qualifying for state at 90.

LARP’s girls took seventh in the 19-team standings with 241 points, led by a 25th-place performance by junior Lauren Honken at 21:45.

Section 1AA

Winona’s boys team punched its ticket to state for the second-straight year at Bancroft Bay Park in Albert Lea, taking second with 61 points and narrowly missing the section title as Albert Lea won the 12-team meet with 60 points.

Last fall, Winona placed 15th at the state meet.

Sophomore Leo Lohnes had the Winhawks’ top time, finishing at 17:10 in fourth place. Kasson-Mantorville/Triton freshman David Obst won the race at 16:31.

Senior Myles Rasmussen also cracked the top 10 of the 84-man race for Winona, placing ninth at 17:28.

Sophomore Brady Benedict (13, 17:44), eighth grader Phineas Van Fossen (16, 17:54) and sophomore Jacob Sheridan (19, 18:07) rounded out the qualifying score.

Winona’s girls team will be represented as well, as senior Olivia Becker took 11th at 20:41 to earn an individual spot for the second consecutive year.

Red Wing freshman Nora Hanson won the 74-runner meet at 18:58.

As a team, the Winhawks took fifth out of 11, scoring 131 points. Waseca won the title at 81, and Faribault qualified for state at 99, just ahead of P-E-M’s 100 in third.