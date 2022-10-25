MSHSL football playoffs: Winona cruises in all three phases in win

When the three-seed Winona football team kicked off its first Section 1AAAA tournament game against six-seed Albert Lea on Tuesday, the Winhawks knew it would be critical to build up some momentum for the rest of the playoffs.

“We were in the tunnel and our coaches said set the tone right away, make a statement to roll into the playoffs and get the confidence going,” senior Dominic Davis said.

Mission accomplished.

Winona (7-2) scored 49 points in the first half before taking its foot off the gas after halftime, soundly defeating the Tigers (0-9) by a 56-13 final score.

Davis started the game with a bang, running for 23 yards on the first play and scoring an 18-yard rushing touchdown a play later for a 7-0 Winhawks lead at 11-minutes, 16-seconds.

With the Winona offensive line opening big holes, and Davis hitting them with ferocity, he could tell he was in for a big day.

“The first two runs felt good, I had the feeling in my gut that it was going to be a good day for me,” Davis said.

Sure enough, Davis scored all three of Winona’s offensive touchdowns, hitting the end zone three times on nine carries for 79 yards.

Those numbers do not seem gaudy, but considering Davis only touched the ball once after the end of the first quarter – a five-yard rushing score on the first play of the second quarter – it was a solid day for the electric senior back.

The remainder of the Winhawks’ points came thanks to their stellar defensive and special teams play.

After Albert Lea scored its first touchdown of the game on a 90 yard interception return late in the first half, Winona responded on the ensuing kickoff with a return touchdown of its own as sophomore Jaden Blanck took the kick 80 yards for a 21-6 lead.

Following Albert Lea’s second touchdown late in the third quarter, the Winhawks again responded with a kickoff return score, this time as sophomore Patrick Curtin brought the ball into the end zone.

Not wanting to be left out, Winona’s defense got involved in the scoring as well, with seniors Bryan Cassellius and Aiden Kronebusch returning interceptions for scores and junior Kort Bellman forcing and returning a fumble for a touchdown in the win.

While the defensive and special teams scores were not make-or-break on Tuesday, they could be more important as the playoffs roll on.

“If the offense is not in a groove at a certain point, we know the defense is going to back us up. It’s good for us, we need that,” Davis said.

With the win, Winona advances to the section semifinal where the Winhawks will hit the road for a 1 p.m. Saturday road matchup against two-seed Kasson-Mantorville (6-2).

The two teams are Big Southeast Blue district foes with plenty of shared history, including a 31-13 KoMets win in Kasson on Sept. 8.

Winona led 13-3 early in the second quarter, but K-M scored 28 unanswered points for a comeback victory that has left the Winhawks players desperate for a shot at redemption.

“This whole lead up to Saturday, we’re going to be hungry. We’re ready,” Davis said.

For a talented and tight-knit class of seniors, it is also one last shot to play together, with a chance for more.

“Right now, it’s win or go home and they want to keep playing,” head coach John Cassellius said.

Rushford-Peterson 41, Hayfield 6

The Trojans also had a hot start to the postseason, as three-seed R-P (7-2) trounced the six-seed Vikings (3-6) in a Section 1A matchup in Rushford.

After receiving the opening kickoff, the Trojans marched down the field and capped things off with a six-yard rushing score by senior Grady Hengel for a 7-0 lead they would not relinquish.

By halftime, R-P led 27-0 and made it 41-0 before Hayfield scored for the first time late in the third quarter to close out the scoring.

Hengel had a well-rounded performance in the lopsided victory, rushing 11 times for 71 yards and a score while also going 8-for-13 passing for 125 yards and two scores.

Senior quarterback Riley Tesch was 2-for-4 for 65 yards and a touchdown through the air as well.

Sophomore running back Jonah Bunke had both a rushing and receiving score, running 10 times for 64 yards and a touchdown and catching three passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Junior receiver Sampson Wilkemeyer led the team with four catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

The Trojans’ final touchdown came on defense as senior defensive back Dalton Hoel returned an interception 70 yards for a score.

R-P will hit the road to take on two-seed Bethlehem Academy for a section semifinal matchup in Faribault at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Trojans lost 20-13 on the road against BA on Oct. 19 in the regular season finale.