MSHSL section volleyball: Cotter eliminated despite comeback efforts

A young Cotter volleyball squad saw its season come to a close in the first round of the playoffs Thursday, as the seventh-seeded Ramblers dropped a 3-1 match against 10-seed Pine Island in the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament.

With no seniors on the roster, and a rotation that skews toward freshmen and sophomores, the early postseason defeat was a bump in the road for a program with a bright future.

“They’re young, it’s a matter of having confidence,” head coach Laurie Broghammer said. “They’re building their confidence day by day, and we’re going to be great next year.”

The Ramblers (15-12) and Panthers were evenly matched throughout most of the first set, with Pine Island ahead 18-17 heading into the home stretch. The Panthers went on to win seven of the next eight points for a 25-18 win and a 1-0 set lead.

In the second set the two teams were even again, though this time it was Cotter with a narrow 20-18 lead. The Ramblers maintained that lead until they were ahead 24-21, but Pine Island fought back for a 24-24 tie.

Cotter bounced back, winning the final two points for a 26-24 win to tie the match at one set apiece.

The third set showed why the Ramblers lost the match, but also why hopes are so high for next season as well.

Pine Island was firing on all cylinders from the start, outplaying Cotter to build a 13-7 lead, then expand that up to 22-12.

However, Cotter shook off that slump by winning 10 of the next 11 points, including a streak of eight in a row to cut it from 23-14 to 23-22.

A few points later the two teams were tied 24-24, but the Panthers won two straight points for a 26-24 win and a 2-1 lead that deflated the high spirits of Cotter’s comeback effort.

“It’s exhausting emotionally and physically. I think they thought we were going to win, and I thought we were going to win,” Broghammer said.

The spent Ramblers squad hung tough early, down 7-6, but a seven-point rally by Pine Island led to a 14-6 score and soon after the deficit was up to double digits at 19-9 and 21-11.

Lightning would not strike twice for Cotter on Thursday, as the Panthers finished off the match with a 25-15 win.

“You get in a little bit of a slump and it’s hard to do that twice in a row, to dig yourself out,” Broghammer said.

Though it was a tough defeat to swallow, it was a learning experience for a roster that will return intact next fall after an offseason of improvement.

“It’s going to be great to not have to say goodbye to kids, and I know they’re all a hard-working bunch of athletes, so our future is very bright,” Broghammer said.