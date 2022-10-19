MSHSL soccer: Winona girls win first section title, boys fall in shootout

AUSTIN — The Winona girls soccer team made history at the Austin Westcott Complex on Tuesday.

Eighth-grader Alivia Bell broke a tie by making Byron pay for a mishandled ball 35 yards from the goal and scored with 21 minutes, 12 seconds left to give the Winhawks a 2-1 victory over Byron in an MSHSL Section 1AA championship game.

It is the first section title for Winona (12-5-2) and sends it to its first state tournament next week. Quarterfinal games are scheduled to run between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 at various locations with winners advancing to semifinal games at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 2.

Quarterfinal pairings will be made when all section tournaments conclude.

The Winhawks have won five straight games since a 1-1 tie against Rochester Mayo on Oct. 4. That is also the last time Winona allowed a goal until Tuesday night.

Byron’s Payton Satzke ended that four-game streak of shutouts by tying the game at 1 on a goal with 12 minutes left in the first half.

That answered senior Gwen Buswell’s goal, which opened the scoring in the second minute of the game.

Section 1AA Boys

Austin 0, Winona 0 (SO)

AUSTIN — The Winhawks made their first appearance in a section championship game, but the Packers took the spot in the state tournament for its fourth qualifying spot in the past five years.

Austin won the shootout 3-1 after a scoreless regulation and two scoreless overtimes by scoring on its first two opportunities in the shootout. Winona was down two when Diptanshu Roka converted his attempt, but Austin ended it in the fourth round of kicks with another successful attempt.

Max Uribe had 13 saves in goal for the Winhawks (11-3-4) and made sure the team got to overtime by stopping a shot from Marvin Ortiz Reyes just before the end of regulation.

Winona had good scoring chances, but Austin goalkeeper Dane Mitchell was always up for the challenge. Mitchell made a handful of impressive stops on Winona scoring leaders Teis Larsen and Mason Mueller to keep his team in the game.

Both Larsen and Mueller directed several shots from outside the penalty area, and Mitchell stopped them all. Larsen did beat Mitchell on one play and launched a shot over the goalkeeper’s right shoulder, but the ball bounced off the post.

The Winhawks tied a season record for victories — they also won 11 times in 2017 and 2021 — and their total of three losses is the fewest in team history.