MSHSL state baseball: Winona falls 4-1 despite solid play

CHASKA — Winona’s baseball team took the field for the Class AAA MSHSL state tournament for the first time since 1991 on Tuesday, and while the Winhawks played well overall, it was not enough to win.

The unseeded Winhawks took on second-seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s, with the Red Knights winning 4-1 despite WSHS outhitting their foes 5-4, as four Winona errors led to three unearned runs.

“Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce in your direction,” head coach Matt Smith said.

From the start, it was clear that the game was destined to be a pitcher’s duel.

Winona struck out three times in the top of the first inning as B-SM senior Owen Omdahl baffled the Winhawks batters with a sharp curveball.

The Red Knights got their first two batters on base with a single and a walk, but Winona senior Cody Hundorf locked in from there with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to end the inning scoreless.

In total, Hundorf would strike out five batters in six innings, allowing just one earned run with four total, walking two with four hits.

It was a performance that could have been good enough to win most days, but not when his opponent on the mound Omdahl threw six scoreless innings with six strikeouts and five hits and no walks.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s got on the board for the first time in the second inning, scoring a run on a Winona overthrow for the team’s first error of the day. An error on a hard fly ball in the third inning put the Red Knights ahead 2-0.

The lone earned run of the day by B-SM came in the fourth when a pair of singles plated a run for a 3-0 lead.

Winona had its best early scoring chance in the top of the fifth inning.

Sophomore Carson Jones hit a one-out double to get things started, moving to third base on a two-out infield single by sophomore Tyler Kelner. Sophomore Jonathan Heftman was then hit by a pitch to lead the bases, but the Red Knights ended the jam with a groundout and maintained the shutout.

Prior to Tuesday’s loss the Winhawks had rattled off wins in 11 of their last 14 games, including some improbable comebacks during the section tournament. In that stretch, the team would have surely gotten a hit or two with the bases loaded, but the bats could not come alive against the Red Knights.

“Down the stretch, we got the clutch hits, tonight we just didn’t get the clutch hit, Again, that’s baseball,” Smith said.

B-SM made it 4-0 on another Winhawk fielding error in the fifth, and Omdahl had a pair of shutouts in the sixth to keep Winona scoreless.

However, with Omdahl at 74 pitches, the Red Knights coaches opted to pull him prior to the seventh inning in order to give him the opportunity to pitch Friday if the team advances to the state title game.

With a new pitcher on the mound, the Winhawks took advantage, as Caleb Koskie picked up two strikeouts, but had two walks to allow Winona’s only run of the game.

Hundorf led off the inning with a walk, with junior courtesy runner Treven Viestenz taking his place at first base. Viestenz then advanced to second and third on wild pitches, scoring on a sacrifice fly by senior Quinn Larsen two batters later for the team’s sole run.

With the loss the Winhawks move into the consolation bracket, set to take on three-seed Mahtomedi, which lost a 1-0 upset against unseeded Grand Rapids, at Mini Met in Jordan at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

In the Winhawks program’s first state appearance since 1991, the players and coaches admit they are just happy to be there. While they would have preferred to make a deep run through the winner’s bracket, getting a shot at a few more games in the consolation bracket is just that: a nice consolation.

“The goal is to come out and make that first game tomorrow not our last game,” Smith said. “These guys love each other, they’re brothers, they really are. They’ve bonded as a team, so let’s go out tomorrow and play two, that’s the attitude right now.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.