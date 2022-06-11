MSHSL state baseball: Winona's bracket announced

On Saturday, the Class AAA state baseball tournament bracket was announced and the Winhawks finally know who they will face in their first state trip since 1991.

Section 1 champion Winona went unseeded in the bracket, falling in the bottom three of the eight-team tournament. However, the Winhawks have outplayed their total record lately, winning 11 of their last 14 games.

In their first matchup of the bracket, Winona will take on Section 6 champion and state two-seed Benilde-St. Margaret's at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Chaska Athletic Park.

Both schools have had a well-rounded spring, with the Red Knights placing sixth in Class AAA at softball state while the Winhawks softball team was the Class AAA runner-up. Mankato West, which earned baseball's top seed, also won the state championship at Class AAA in softball as the third school to make both brackets.

This is the first time that both the softball and baseball teams at Winona have made state in the same season.

