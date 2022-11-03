MSHSL state cross country: Boys teams gear up for final meet

All three of the Winona area’s MSHSL cross country programs will be represented at the state meet Saturday at St. Olaf College, with a trio of boys teams earning spots and three girls individually qualifying for the season’s biggest stage.

One thing that all three programs have in common is a strong youth movement; of the 24 local runners that will be competing this weekend there are only three seniors and four juniors, with both Cotter and L-A/R-P/H not graduating any of their state qualifiers.

Class A

Cotter

The Ramblers boys program had a breakthrough year this fall, qualifying for state as a team for the first time since 2013.

Not all of Cotter’s runners are newcomers to state, though, as top runner junior John Fritts qualified as an individual last season and girls sophomores Sonja Semling and Hazel Freyre competed with the Ramblers team at state last year and are back this fall as individuals.

That trio of two-time state performers has provided invaluable insight in the practices leading up to state, but also throughout the season as a whole.

“All year they’re a good example in terms of consistent effort and running smart races, not overtraining but training hard and consistently, and also having a lot of fun,” head coach Mike Costello said.

For the boys squad, the big season-long goal was to make state for the first time in nearly a decade. Now that they have done that, they are hoping to leave it all on the course and do the best they can at the season finale, and if they end up in the top half of the standings, that would be gravy.

For the returning trio of Fritts, Freyre and Semling, there are some hopes for top-flight finishes.

Fritts took 37th last fall, and Freyre was 49th, and with fifth place finishes at the Section 1A championship last week, the duo are on track to meet or surpass their placements from the past state meet.

Semling has the area’s best shot at a podium finish, though.

In her freshman year, Semling placed 16th in the cross country state meet while earning a pair of podium placements in track, taking ninth in the 3,200-meter run and seventh in the 1,600-meter run.

After such a strong debut, Semling’s eyes have been on improving on those finishes in her sophomore campaign, and that work paid off with a section championship performance in which she was 40 seconds ahead of the second-place runner, with hopes of a similarly dominant race this weekend.

“We knew she should or would qualify, so she’s really had her eyes set on having her best time Saturday,” Costello said.

L-A/R-P/H

While Cotter’s boys are back for the first time in nine years, LARP’s boys team will be competing in its third state meet in a row, taking 13th last year and 15th in 2019, with 2020’s state cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The program lost its top two runners to graduation following last year, including Tyler Rislov who placed sixth overall at state last season and now runs collegiately at University of Wisconsin-Stout, and yet the team still was able to keep its streak alive this year.

According to head coach Matt Kingsbury, that sustained success was born in the summer.

“That’s the key to anything, that work in the offseason, that’s helped us,” he said.

A trio of junior runners that raced in last year’s meet return, though, as Ryan Prinsen (101st last season), Tyler Betthauser (102) and Sam Adamcyk (137) are among LARP’s top seven again this season.

Knowing what big shoes they had to fill was a key motivator for the returning team members to continue to grow heading into this year.

“The juniors that were coming back that ran with Tyler and Andrew knew they had to try and replace them,” Kingsbury said.

Heading into state, LARP’s runners are just looking to run their fastest times of the year whether or not that improves upon last year’s 13th place in the team standings, the top finish in co-op history.

“I was glad to see them run a nice section meet and hopefully come the state meet, we can step it up one more time and run our best and see where we end up,” Kingsbury said.

Class AA

Winona

The Winhawks boys are back at state for the second season in a row, with five of their seven runners returning from last year’s team for a group that straddles the line of youth and experience.

“We have a couple eighth grade boys and three sophomores,” head coach Jed Reisetter said. “Based on some previous state meet experience, that counts for quite a bit when you head up to the state meet.”

Reisetter says those returners formed a tight group that has not been afraid of pushing each other in practices and workouts, which has been a key area of improvement that the experience has brought about.

As a member of the Big 9 Conference, Winona is used to competing against larger schools that will be one class above them Saturday in Class AAA, which forced the team to take its lumps and grow.

“Competition is wonderful in its ability to help you find new levels in yourself,” Reisetter said. “To have opportunities like that to go against really good competition only helps us raise our game and helps the guys understand what truly good times and good efforts are.”

Senior Myles Rasmussen had Winona’s best finish last season, taking 62nd, but Winona’s top runner through most of this season has been sophomore Leo Lohnes, who took 133rd last fall but took a large step forward in this year’s campaign.

After losing to Albert Lea by one point, 61 to 60, to take second in last week’s section championship meet, the Winhawks boys have a chip on their shoulder to place higher than the Tigers in the state standings, which they did last year by taking 15th to AL’s 16th.

“Immediately after that, there was a goal set that I didn’t need to talk to them about. They wanted to come back and try to do what they could to rectify that situation,” Reisetter said.

The boys squad will be joined by senior Olivia Becker, who is back at state for the second year in a row as well.

Last fall Becker qualified individually as well, placing 49th at state in the best finish for the program.

Along with Rasmussen and fellow two-time state qualifier senior Jared Loos, Becker will try to end her career on a high note after providing a stellar example for the youth-heavy Winhawks program.

“In these seniors, they’ve had some really great role models and some really great people who have, through their words and their actions, demonstrated what it takes to have success. I’m really thankful that this young crew has been able to see that,” Reisetter said.