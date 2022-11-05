MSHSL state cross country: Trio of Cotter runners earn all-state, Winona boys take 10th

A trio of Cotter runners earned all-state at Saturday’s MSHSL state title meet, including Cotter sophomore Sonja Semling, who placed fourth in the Class A girls meet to highlight a loaded Winona area field.

The Ramblers sophomore’s fourth-place finish came at a time of 18-minutes, 53.43-seconds, a step up from last season’s all-state, 16th place finish at 19:55.08 for the young veteran who is no stranger to the state meet.

That past experience gave her a bit of a leg up heading into this season’s race, despite the cold and rainy conditions.

“The mental preparation, being able to visualize and knowing what to expect,” Semling said. “It was a little cold at first, but once you got going, it felt great, it was perfect.”

Semling was joined by fellow sophomore teammate Hazel Freyre as individuals, with Freyre placing 19th at 19:39.88 for a personal best time in her second-straight state appearance as well.

For Freyre, the returning experience made this season a smoother race than her 49th place finish last fall.

“I know where it gets bunched up and how to run the race on the course, it felt nice knowing what to do,” she said.

On the boys side, it was another two-time state qualifier who made all-state as Ramblers junior John Fritts had a 22nd-place finish with a time of 16:40.24, the highest placement of any of the local boys racers.

The recipe for success for all three of the all-state qualifiers was the same, as they all went out of the gates conservatively and sped up as the race went on.

Semling was 23rd after the first mile, then ninth at the two-mile mark before jumping up five more spots before the finish line. The sophomore has had plenty of dominant wins throughout the season, so it was a bit of a different challenge to be overtaking opponents.

“There was also a nice pack in front of me that I was keeping my eyes on focused for the whole last mile,” Semling said. “Most of my races don’t have a huge pack in front of me, so it’s so much fun and exciting to have that opportunity.”

Freyre jumped from 58th after one mile to 26th after two to a 19th-place finish, while Fritts had the most sizable jump of the bunch, going from 88th after the first mile to 42nd at mile two and 22nd at the finish line.

“The strategy is great because a lot of people like to go out that first mile and lose all that energy, but we still had that energy for the next two miles. Our coaches always say the first mile can’t be won, but it can be lost,” Fritts said.

Fritts’ finish earned 10 points in the team standings, leading the way for Cotter’s boys to 235 points and an 11th-place team finish in the 16-team Class A standings. Heritage Christian won the Class A title with 99 points, beating out Luverne’s 102.

Seventh grader Erik Semling (71st place, 35 points, 17:22.5), eighth grader Ryan Littlefield (88, 48, 17:40.8), freshman Logan Granseth (115, 68, 18:03) and freshmen Kellen Groth (121, 74, 18:10.3) rounded out the team’s scorers.

This season was the first time at state for the Ramblers boys team since 2013, but with a roster that does not include any seniors, there is a good chance it will not be nine more years before the next appearance.

“It gives us a really good idea of what’s out there ahead of us and hopefully it’s great motivation for this group moving forward,” head coach Mike Costello said.

On the flip side of that newcomer status was the Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston boys team, which competed in the Class A race for the third consecutive state meet. LARP finished 14th as a group with 321 points, similar to last year’s 13th place finish.

It was not a sure thing that the boys would qualify again this year after losing the team’s top two runners. Seniors Tyler Rislov and Andrew Hoiness placed sixth and 32nd respectively at state last fall, and the runners that returned from that team knew they would need to work hard to replace those leaders.

“We fought it out, trained really hard this summer and we picked it up from where they left it off,” junior Ryan Prinsen said.

Prinsen had the team’s top time at 17:16.9, placing 63rd and earning 31 points.

Junior Tyler Betthauser (93, 51, 17:44.9), eighth grader Brennan Kunst (111, 65, 17:56.9), sophomore Matthew Sprague (129, 82, 18:23.6) and freshman Aaron Ploetz (140, 92, 18:47) completed the team score for LARP.

Prinsen and Betthauser each improved on their times from last season’s state race, placing 101 and 102 respectively a season ago.

Like Cotter, the LARP boys do not have any seniors on the squad and will be a favorite for yet another return trip next season so long as they keep the mental edge that they sharpened this past summer.

“You can’t stand still, because if you stand still someone’s going to pass you,” head coach Matt Kingsbury said. “I’m happy with how we ran today and I hope they can enjoy it. They had a great experience, just got to build on this next year hopefully.”

Nevis senior Jade Rypkema won the girls race at 17:43.47, ahead of Murray County senior Amanda Overgaauw’s second-place 17:48.97 in the 158-runner field. Sauk Center senior Brandon Kampsen won the boys meet at 15:49.5, beating out Nova Academy’s Henry Karelitz’s runner-up 15:55.6 in the 159-man field.

CLASS AA

The top overall team performance came from Winona’s boys in the Class AA race as the Winhawks placed 10th in the 16-team standings with 227 points, an improvement over last year’s 15th-place finish.

“I saw a huge difference just in terms of feeling like we belonged this year,” head coach Jed Reisetter said. “This year the experience helped take a little bit of a step and hopefully we keep taking some steps here in the future.”

Sophomore Leo Lohnes had the team’s top placement, taking 37th in the 160-man field with a time of 16:51 and earning 21 points. It was a significant jump from his freshman season, when he took 133rd and did not score for Winona.

Two more Winhawks finished in close succession shortly after as senior Myles Rasmussen took 61st with 38 points at 17:07.1 and sophomore Brady Benedict was 63rd for 40 points at 17:08.5.

Sophomore Jacob Sheridan (83, 53, 17:21.4) and eighth grader Phineas Van Fossen (118, 75, 17:50.4) finished off the team’s scoring.

After taking a step forward this year as a team, and individually, hopes are high that the momentum will continue on into the future as well.

“Yeah, our team is going to be really good in a couple years,” Lohnes said.

Winona had one individual competitor in the girls race, as senior Olivia Becker closed out her career with a 91st place finish out of 158 runners with a time of 20:51.57.

After making state last year, Becker responded to the increased scrutiny this season by making it back for her second-straight appearance.

“She had a really great season last year and sometimes then all of a sudden the expectations come with that. She rose to the occasion, being able to qualify again and then to show up and run really well, close to her season-best time at the state meet,” Reisetter said.

Becker placed 49th with a time of 20:19 last fall, but she still was more than happy with the way she wrapped up her career, while being excited about the future of the Winhawks program also.

“It was a very special way to finish off the senior season,” Becker said. “We’ve got hopefully many more years of state participants to come too.”

On the 40th anniversary of Winona’s first cross country championship, a number of former runners were on the sidelines cheering on the current squad in a moment of past colliding with present that Reisetter believes makes WSHS so special.

“I feel really happy to be part of a program with such a rich history and we do our best to carry on the legacy of Winona cross country,” he said.