MSHSL state golf preview: Trojans calmed by improbable comeback

After accomplishing a feat that seemed insurmountable once already this season, the Rushford-Peterson boys golf team believes the sky will be the limit at Pebble Creek in Becker for the MSHSL Class A state tournament.

In the Section 1A tournament, the Trojans were in second place at the end of the first day of competition at Eastwood Golf Club in Rochester on May 31, 14 strokes behind first-place Hayfield. Yet, they outshot the Vikings by 26 one day later for a sizable win to advance to state.

“It’s always good to have a comeback under your belt when you’re going into the state meet,” senior Andrew Hoiness said “After Day 1, if we’re down a little bit, it’ll help for sure.”

With the knowledge of their previously unthinkable comeback in the back of their minds, the R-P players have also been less prone to getting psyched out by the impressive scores of their state opponents.

“It’s easy to go on the app and look at all the other teams and think ‘man, we don’t have a chance,’” senior Carson Thompson said. “But that’s what some of us were saying after Day 1 too, ‘14 strokes, that’s impossible.’ I think having that in mind, we came back once, let’s play our game again and see what happens.”

A part of that team-wide calm mentality comes from the athletic experience of the squad’s top players.

Even though none of the Trojans have played in the state golf meet, they all have state experience in other sports: top scorer senior Andrew Hoiness was on the LA-RP cross country team at state last fall while Thompson and junior Grady Hengel played in a pair of state football games last fall.

“These boys have been successful at all the sports they’ve competed in and I think that will carry over to golf and give them some confidence,” head coach Luke Rye said.

It also helps that the trio have played for a few years together both on the golf team, as well as the R-P basketball team, which has given them a rapport that extends down to the younger players as well.

“Even in practice, we’re just a relaxed golf team who likes to have fun, poke a little fun here and there,” Hengel said.

When that relaxed demeanor is combined with the team’s newfound experience level, it will give the Trojans a solid chance at finishing near the top of the state’s standings.

However, Rye is not putting any pressure on his team to try to live up to any specific expectations.

“I just want them to play their game, and do their best, and it’ll end well,” Rye said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

