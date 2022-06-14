MSHSL state golf: Trojans struggle in Day 1 of tournament

Rushford-Peterson’s golf team had a tough time during the first day of the MSHSL Class A state tournament at Pebble Creek in Becker.

The Trojans were in eighth out of eight on the team leaderboard following the first round, shooting a score of 391. Fertile-Beltrami was in first at 323, ahead of Marshall’s score of 333 and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s 339 in the top three.

Senior Andrew Hoiness had R-P’s top score in the first day, shooting a 90 to sit in a six-way tie for 49th out of 87 competitors.

New Life Academy’s Cole Witherow and Marshall’s Noah Scullard-Bender were tied for first at 73, with BBE’s Gannon Walsh and Fertile-Beltrami’s Rylin Petry tied in second at 75.

Next up for the Trojans was junior Grady Hengel with a 93, followed by senior Carson Thompson’s 102 and junior Owen Fenske at 106 rounded out the team’s score.

