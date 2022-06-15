MSHSL state golf: Trojans take eighth in Class A

Rushford-Peterson's boys golf team improved in the second day of competition at Pebble Creek in Becker, but still took eighth out of eight in Class A.

The Trojans shot a team score of 366 in the second round, an improvement of 25 strokes from Day One, though their two-day total of 757 still had them in last place. Fertile-Beltrami held onto its first-day lead with the best score of Day Two as well to win the tournament with a total of 632, outpacing Marshall's 662.

Senior Andrew Hoiness recorded an 82 in the second day for a total of 172 in a four-way tie for 37th place out of 88 golfers to lead R-P's individuals.

Junior Grady Hengel placed 60th (183), senior Carson Thompson was 74th (195) and junior Owen Fenske took 83rd (212) to round out the Trojans' scorers.

