After sending five individual competitors to the state meet last winter, the Winona/Cotter gymnastics program adjusted their expectations for this season accordingly.

“I think that we could all make it next year as a team” Neveah Mitchell said in an interview prior to last season’s state meet.

Mission accomplished.

The Winhawks won the Section 1A title in Austin last Saturday to advance to team state for the first time since making five consecutive trips from 2002 to 2006, also sending a trio of individuals to this weekend’s Class A state meet in St. Paul.

With the program’s gradual rise over the past few years complete, the Winhawks are ready to show they are the same dominant program they were back during their five-peat.

“Since Winona hasn’t been to state for a while, but now we have a team that’s built over time, we’re showing people that we’re still here,” senior Natalya Franz said.

That confidence is not just bluster, as Winona/Cotter is peaking at the right time.

The team’s score of 142.975 was its best of the year and beat out second-place Byron by just over a point. Additionally, the pair of sophomores Mitchell and Savannah Gabel each had their best all-around scores in the meet as they qualified for the individual state meet.

Those strong performances have built up some momentum heading into both Friday’s team competition and Saturday’s individual meet.

“Performing our best at sections was definitely a huge thing for us. Even just that one point higher from getting from a 141 to 142 really boosted our confidence overall,” junior Hanalei Hocum said.

For the Winona girls that made state as individuals last year, that experience will make this year’s trip even easier as they have a stronger support system around them on the bigger stage.

“I think for the girls, going as an individual is a different experience than going as a team,” head coach Brittney Steine said. “You feel a little bit more pressure and more isolated in that without the whole-team atmosphere.”

Franz has seen the evolution of the team first-hand, advancing to state this year as an individual for the fourth time, starting in her eighth grade year and only missing state qualification when the meet was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“Starting off my eighth grade year, I was with a totally different group. Having so many other girls that have come in and meshed together to be this team that’s working so well together is so fun to see,” Franz said.

She has not just been a spectator to that rise, though; she has played a key role in making it happen as the team’s undisputed leader.

Not only does she frequently record the team’s best scores in a handful of events, she has been instrumental in making sure each of the gymnasts hit their full potential.

“Me and Savannah, this is our first year, so when we came to the team she took us under her wing and she was like a mother, so sweet,” junior Ashley Kronebusch said. “She pushed us, helped us when we were down. Very motivational and she helped teach us as we went.”

That leadership has the entire Winhawks squad extra motivated to place highly as a team to cap off Franz’s career.

No matter where the team places this year, and even with the loss of Franz, the future remains bright for a team that is sophomore- and junior-heavy, and perhaps another string of repeat state performances is coming up after snapping the program’s dry spell.

“Taly’s leaving some big shoes to fill, but we’ve got some talent and a strong work ethic and a desire to achieve our goals,” Steine said.