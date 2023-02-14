An experienced squad of Winona/Cotter skiers is ready to make some noise at this week’s state meet.

For the second season in a row the Winhawks girls team will be competing at the MSHSL Nordic ski racing state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Wednesday and Thursday, while senior Rory Briggs will be representing the Winona boys for a school record-tying fifth straight season.

Last year’s girls squad placed 14th out of 16 teams at state, and with a young team, the goal for the year was just to make it to the championship meet. This year, with experience under their belts this year, there are some heightened expectations that go along with it.

“I think as a team we’re hoping to get top 10 and really take in the experience,” sophomore Anna Gilmer said.

Five of this year’s Winhawks racers competed in last year’s state meet, though sophomore Sonja Semling will be switching races, competing as part of the sprint relay team this winter after skiing in the pursuit last season.

Nonetheless, just being more familiar with the course and the fanfare that comes along with such a high profile meet will prove invaluable for the team.

“It’s like a deer in the headlights and you get up there and kids are excited and they don’t have a lot of experience at that level of racing,” head coach Jacob Teichroew said. “It kind of becomes more of a strength to have the ability to know what to expect.”

Gilmer will be the team’s top individual competitor, heading into her third consecutive trip to state by winning the section meet’s 10k race in Bloomington last Tuesday and seeking to improve upon last season’s 20th place finish at state.

Senior Ava Pike had a strong section meet as well, placing third in the pursuit, while the sprint duo of Semling and Olivia Teichroew were the section’s runner-up.

On the boys side, a pair of Winhawks will be competing individually as senior Rory Briggs makes his fifth appearance and sophomore Tanner Benson makes his first.

Over his five trips up to Biwabik, Briggs has spanned the full spectrum of who he has competed with.

As an eighth grader, he qualified as part of the team. As a freshman, he made it individually alongside a pair of senior teammates. And the past two seasons, he has been the lone Winona boys skier to make the trip.

Now that he has a teammate by his side again, he has a few extra reasons to want to improve on last season’s 53rd place finish.

“It’s been kind of lonely out there, but I’ll have a buddy with me to push off of and hopefully pass the torch to the younger guy,” Briggs said.

With just one meet left in his highly accomplished career, no matter how high Briggs ends up in the standings, it will be a bittersweet moment when he completes the second day of the competition.

“I’m going to cross that state course finish line, give (Coach) Teichroew a big hug,” Briggs said. “I’ve got no regrets, I’ve enjoyed every part of my time on the ski team.”