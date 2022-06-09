MSHSL state softball: Winona advances to title game with second state shutout

MANKATO – Coming into the MSHSL state softball tournament, Winona head coach Mitch Grossell had a plan.

With a pair of equally capable aces in juniors Makayla Steffes and Ava Hamsund, he thought he ought to lead off with Steffes, then rely on Hamsund in the semifinals. After Steffes pitched seven scoreless innings with just four hits, though, he began to second-guess himself.

It took him all the way up until game time to make his decision, but his choice to stick with the plan and send out Hamsund paid off as the junior threw seven scoreless innings as well to lead the top-seeded Winhawks (23-1) to a 4-0 victory on Thursday night over four-seed Chisago Lakes and send WSHS to the Class AAA state championship game for the second season in a row.

Grossell’s late decision played into the team’s favor, as he has learned in his years of coaching Hamsund that she is at her best when she is not nervous.

“As long as she doesn’t know what she’s doing until 10 minutes before the game, she’s fine. That’s the key, honest to God, that’s the truth,” Grossell said.

Hamsund baffled the Wildcats’ bats with her curveball, and while she only had five strikeouts, she only allowed two hits as well as she induced a lot of weak contact that the fielders behind her gobbled up.

The Winhawks were not the only team with a stellar pitcher in the game, as Chisago Lakes sent junior Ashley Mandell into the circle. One of the best pitchers in the state, Mandell had the attention of many of the college coaches in the stands as she battled against the Winona hitters with her blazing fastball and late-moving slider.

As is always the game plan against a stellar pitcher, Winona’s players and coaches knew they needed to try to rattle her early, and that was just what they did.

Steffes led off the game with an infield single, though the next two batters both got out as Steffes stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch to get into scoring position with two outs.

Hamsund helped her own cause, hitting a double to center field to drive in Steffes for a 1-0 lead. Sophomore Olivia Poulin hit a popup to second base, but the Wildcats fielder dropped the ball, allowing Hamsund to score for a 2-0 lead.

For the pitcher, it was a weight off her shoulders to have a hand in a pair of early runs before she even stepped into the pitching circle.

“It’s really nice, because you know there will be runs on the board so it’s less stressful on the mound obviously,” Hamsund said.

Winona added another run in the top of the third inning when junior Macy McNally singled to lead off the inning and came around to score a few batters later on a groundout by Poulin for a 3-0 cushion.

The Winhawks’ final run came in the top of the fifth when senior Grace Fricke hit a double to centerfield, and Hamsund followed with a double to left centerfield to drive Fricke home for a 4-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Chisago Lakes had its only scoring chance, with a walk and a single with two outs, but Hamsund induced a groundout to shut down the potential rally. With a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, the Winhawks moved onto the championship game for the second straight season.

Winona was limited to just five hits in the game, with Hamsund picking up two and Fricke, Steffes and McNally all hitting one apiece.

Whether it is Hamsund or Steffes that starts the title game, both girls will be ready and willing to take whatever role the team needs to win.

“I know Makayla can come in and help me, but I know I can go in and help her, it’s been a really nice compliment to each other that we know we have each other’s backs. Being able to just be on top for our team is really good,” Hamsund said.

The Winhawks will take on two-seed Mankato West in the championship game after the Scarletts defeated unranked Simley by breaking a 3-3 tie for a 4-3 walkoff in the other semifinal.

There is plenty of history between the Big 9 Conference rivals, as Winona defeated West 7-5 in Mankato on May 17 during the regular season.

A different game will be on both teams’ minds just before the first pitch, though; at last season’s state tournament, four-seed Winona upset top-seeded Mankato West with a walkoff in a 7-6 extra inning battle.

As a matchup of the top two seeds, as well as familiar foes, it is something both teams have been looking forward to since the bracket was released last weekend.

“Our goal was to get to them and their goal was to get to us,” Grossell said.

With just one win remaining between Winona and its goal of avenging its championship game loss against Becker last season, the coaches and players are focused in on their final challenge.

“I told the girls at the beginning of the year, it’s a ladder, we’re stepping up, stepping up. We’re 23-1, we have 23 rungs with one to go and we’re at the top,” Grossell said.

