MANKATO — Winona’s softball team badly needed a jolt of energy.

The Winhawks (21-3) looked sluggish in their first MSHSL Class AAA state consolation game Thursday evening, making uncharacteristic defensive mistakes and not hitting to their usual potential either following their upset loss in the main bracket earlier in the day.

Heading into the bottom of the sixth, second-seeded Winona trailed unseeded Academy of Holy Angels (18-6) by two runs and was just six outs away from being eliminated entirely.

Senior Makayla Steffes provided just what the team needed, leading off the sixth with a solo home run and igniting a late rally that ended in a 4-3 walk-off win to send the Winhawks to Friday’s fifth-place game.

“After I hit the home run you could totally tell the energy blasted," Steffes said. "I think something exciting needed to happen, and one of us was going to do it.”

After coming on in relief in the Winhawks’ first game, senior pitcher Ava Hamsund started off the second throwing well. But errors led to a pair of unearned runs in her four innings, which included three hits, one walk and one strikeout.

Steffes came on in relief, and shut down the Stars for two innings to keep Winona close while the offense found its rhythm.

Following Steffes’ home run, senior Macy McNally singled and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hamsund. Junior Olivia Poulin drove in McNally with a double to the left center field wall, then came around to score when the Stars’ center fielder could not handle a hard hit by sophomore Reese Nissalke that gave the Winhawks a 3-2 advantage.

Holy Angels tied the score at 3 in the top of the seventh, once again aided by errors.

When sophomore Jillian Fitzgerald started the seventh with a bloop single, advancing to second as the ball went past a diving Holy Angels outfielder, bringing leadoff hitter Steffes to the plate with a runner in scoring position and no outs, Grossell knew his team had the win in the bag.

“I had all the faith in the world in Macy Ava and Makayla, and they were up at the right time in the bottom of the inning…I would have bet my life savings we score there,” coach Mitch Grossell said.

Sure enough, Steffes laid down a sacrifice bunt and McNally drew an intentional walk, then Hamsund singled to drive in her second RBI of the tournament and lift the Winhawks to victory.

The win moves Winona to the fifth-place game against fourth-seeded Becker at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Despite the disappointment of their first-round loss, the Winhawks now have a chance to do something few teams are able to -- end their season with a win.

“There’s only three teams that get to say they won their last game, the third place, fifth place and champion, so we’d like to be one of them,” Grossell said. “Winning’s a lot nicer than losing, and were not coming to lose.”