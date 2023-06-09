MANKATO — Winona’s softball team ended the season with a victory Friday morning, with the second-seeded Winhawks claiming the consolation bracket trophy for a fifth-place finish at the MSHSL Class AAA state tournament with a 4-1 win over fourth-seeded Becker.

It is not the first time the two teams have met up on the final day of the season in recent memory, as the Bulldogs beat the Winhawks 4-0 in the championship game of the 2021 state tournament.

It was a pitcher’s duel for much of the day, as Winona senior Makayla Steffes and Becker senior Kurstyn Patnode were dialed in from the start. Neither team scored in the first two innings, but Winona (22-3) scratched across a run when sophomore Jillian Fitzgerald scored in the top of the third thanks to an error, and Patnode helped her own cause with a towering home run well past the left field fence for Becker (18-8) in the bottom of the third to tie it 1-1.

Winona regained the lead in the top of the fifth as Steffes doubled to drive in Fitzgerald for a 2-1 lead, chasing Patnode out of the pitcher’s circle in the process.

The Winhawks added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning as senior Macy McNally singled home Fitzgerald and senior Ava Hamsund singled to score McNally.

Steffes tossed a complete game with three hits, two walks and one earned run allowed, striking out eight.

Winona’s trio of seniors closed out a stellar career with that victory, each driving in an RBI, while Fitzgerald’s three runs scored in the contest show the bright future of the program for all the players that learned from the elder statesmen’s leadership.

“They expect extra from everybody else. You can look at some of our ninth graders, they’re so thankful they got to play with them,” head coach Mitch Grossell said.