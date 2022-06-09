MSHSL State softball: Winona dominates quarterfinal matchup in 9-0 win

MANKATO – The last time Winona’s softball team took the field at Caswell Park, the players’ bats never came alive during a 4-0 loss to Becker in last season’s state title game.

That would not be an issue Thursday, as the top-seeded Winhawks hit a pair of two-run home runs in the bottom of the first inning to cruise to a 9-0 victory in a MSHSL Class AAA State quarterfinal matchup against unseeded Rocori.

“You couldn’t ask for a better start than that,” head coach Mitch Grossell said.

Senior Grace Fricke started off the scoring with a two-run home run with one out in the first inning, and sophomore Olivia Poulin followed up two batters later with another two-run homer that gave Winona a lead it would not relinquish.

Fricke would also drive home the Winhawks’ final two runs with another two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 9-0.

Coming into the state tournament, Fricke was batting .587 with seven home runs, but the Spartans’ coaches and pitchers were not afraid to try to attack her with hittable pitches. Fricke made them pay for that decision.

“After our section tournament, I’m kind of surprised,” Fricke said. “Then after my first home run I was surprised they didn’t walk me.”

Before Winona had a chance to hit flash its power in the batter’s box, the team showed its strength in the circle and the field.

Junior pitcher Makayla Steffes struck out the first two batters of the game, proving that she had shaken off last season’s rocky state tournament showing. Grossell says that even though Steffes had a solid sophomore campaign, she was driven throughout the offseason to make sure she had an even stronger junior season.

“I’ve coached a lot of players, she’s put in as much or more work than anyone else,” Grossell said.

After those first two outs, Rocori’s star player pitcher Shelby Prom singled, with courtesy runner Brianna Weber taking her spot on the base paths. When Weber attempted to steal second, Winona junior Macy McNally caught her stealing to end the inning and end a Rocori rally before it could begin.

McNally drew a walk in the bottom of the first inning, with Fricke driving her home on batter later. After junior Ava Hamsund reached on an error, Poulin drove her home with her third home run of the season, and the second homer of the inning, for a 4-0 lead that would hold through scoreless second and third innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, Winona struck again.

This time, the Winhawks utilized some small ball as sophomore Avery Engbrecht hit a single, then scored on back-to-back sacrifice bunts with the help of an error on Steffes’ bunt attempt. McNally then hit a triple to the right field wall, with Fricke drawing a non-intentional walk before Hamsund hit a single up the middle to score McNally and put Winona up 6-0.

Both teams went down 1-2-3 in the fifth, but WSHS was able to get on the board for three more runs in the sixth.

Senior Alma Johnson led off with a double, and freshman Jillian Fitzgerald came on to pinch run. Steffes beat out an infield single, and McNally hit into a fielder’s choice that put Steffes out at second but scored Fitzgerald for a 7-0 score.

Fricke, who says she does not plan to play softball in college, hit her second home run of the game for a 9-0 lead.

Steffes picked up her 11th strikeout of the game on the first batter of the seventh inning, sealing the win by inducing a pair of popouts. In seven scoreless innings, Steffes allowed just four hits with no walks, with a leadoff double by Olivia Schroeder in the sixth serving as the only time Rocori threatened to score.

Fricke, Steffes, Poulin and McNally all tied for the team lead with two hits apiece in a 12-hit day for the Winhawks.

With the win, the Winhawks advance to a 5 p.m. Thursday semifinal matchup against four-seed Chisago Lakes, which defeated five-seed Benilde St. Margaret’s 6-1 shortly before Winona closed out its victory.

That game began after the Daily News press deadline, but results can be found on WinonaDailyNews.com.

Chisago Lakes is led by one of the top pitchers in the state, junior Ashley Mandell, and iher duel with the explosive Winona offense will be a matchup between an unstoppable force and an immovable object.

The Winhawks will have a tough choice on who to slot into the pitching circle, with both Steffes and Hamsund coming into state with an ERA below 1.00. At the end of their first victory, Grossell said that he was still undecided about who would be taking the ball to start.

“I had a plan going in, and I don’t know if I’m going to stick with it or not,” Grossell said. “Either way, we’re good with either one.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

