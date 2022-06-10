MSHSL state softball: Winona falls in final for second-straight runner-up performance

MANKATO — For the second season in a row, the Winona softball team made it to the MSHSL Class AAA state championship game. And for the second season in a row, the Winhawks left Caswell Park as the runner-up, losing 5-1 to conference rival Mankato West.

Despite the four-run deficit, it was a tight game for the majority of the contest as the pair of familiar foes battled back-and-forth.

“It was a good game, sort of what I expected, but flip it around a little bit,” head coach Mitch Grossell said.

After Winona’s pair of junior aces both pitched shutouts in the first day of the tournament, Grossell had a tough decision whether to send Ava Hamsund or Makayla Steffes into the pitcher’s circle to start the game.

While he flip-flopped on his decision all the way up until gametime, Grossell ended up going with Hamsund. Although the Winhawks did not come up on top, Hamsund kept them in the game most of the way, allowing just one earned run through the first five innings.

“She performed as well as she could today,” Grossell said. “It worked out, if I had to do it all over again, I could’ve pitched either one and the result would have been the same.”

It was an emotional matchup for both top-seeded Winona (23-2) and second-seeded Mankato West (23-4), as the pair of Big 9 Conference rivals have plenty of shared history. Earlier this season, the Winhawks beat the Scarletts 7-5 at home in a regular season matchup, and in last year’s state semifinals, fourth-seeded Winona won in an extra-inning walk-off over top-seeded Mankato West.

The Winhawks threatened in the top of the first inning, with senior Grace Fricke drawing an intentional walk with two outs and the bases empty, and Hamsund reaching on an error before the Scarletts ended the threat.

Winona’s 12-inning scoreless streak came to an end early, allowing one run in the bottom of the first, as Mankato’s Malani Schoper led off the inning with a double, then came around to score on a fielder’s choice by Abigail Stierlen for a 1-0 lead.

The Winhawks were able to respond right away in the top of the second.

Senior Kayla Robinson led off the inning with a double, then advanced on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Avery Engbrecht before reaching home on a double down the right field line by senior Alma Johnson for a 1-1 tie.

Winona had a chance to score in the top of the third, with Fricke drawing another intentional walk with two outs, then advancing to third on a single by Hamsund. Hamsund moved to second base on the first pitch thanks to defensive indifference, giving the Winhawks two runners in scoring position. The Scarletts made a great defensive play on sophomore Olivia Poulin’s bunt attempt, ending the inning.

Then in the bottom of the third, Mankato West broke the tie and took the lead for good, scoring thanks to a Winona error with two outs that would have ended the inning.

In the fourth inning, the Winhawks loaded the bases with one out, but the Scarletts shut the door thanks to stellar defense, and a pair of two-out Winona singles in the fifth were neutralized by a nice running grab in the outfield.

Winona had no trouble getting on base in the game, with four walks and seven hits, but getting those runs to home plate was the issue.

“Good pitching and good defense will do that to you; they bend, but they don’t break,” Grossell said.

After a one run separated the teams for most of the game, Mankato West broke out in the bottom of the sixth.

Winona forced a groundout from the first batter of the inning, but the next three reached to load the bases with a pair of singles allowed by Hamsund and a walk allowed by Steffes. After striking out pinch hitter Peyton Hinsch, Steffes walked Lauren Douglas to make it a 3-1 score. Then Stierlen hit a double off the outfield fence to plate two and bring it to a 5-1 final score.

Robinson was the only Winhawk with multiple hits, going 2 for 3 with a walk. Fricke also got on base twice with a pair of intentional walks.

In total, Hamsund threw 5⅓ innings with three earned runs, four total, allowed on seven hits, three walks with one strikeout. Steffes went 1⅔ innings with two strikeouts, three walks, a hit and one earned run.

Despite the loss, a pair of runner-up performances in the past two seasons is a big accomplishment for the Winhawks program.

“They’ve had the target on their back the whole season, everyone expected them to be here. To reach that goal is so hard when everyone’s giving you their best shot,” Grossell said. “I’m happy with the results, I’m sad we lost, but our season has been just fantastic.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

