Ava Hamsund, Macy McNally and Makayla Steffes are ready for one last ride in Mankato this week.

The trio of seniors have been critical components of the Winona softball team’s recent stretch of dominance, and after a pair of runner-up finishes at the MSHSL Class AAA state tournament Mankato the past two seasons, they are looking to cap their Winhawk careers before heading off to play college ball.

“Just ending the season with a bang and being able to win it all this year would be fantastic,” Hamsund said.

Winona earned the second seed in this season’s Class AAA state tournament, starting off with a matchup against undseeded Delano at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at Mankato’s Caswell Park.

At first glance, the two teams seem evenly matched with the Winhawks coming into the game with a 20-2 record while the Tigers sport a 20-3 mark.

However, the two teams have differing experience levels that should favor Winona.

The Tigers are making their first appearance at state since 2005 this season, while the Winhawks are back for the third consecutive year and the sixth time in the past seven tournaments, not including the cancelled 2020 season.

Winona has also seen far more success against teams ranked in the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association polls than the Tigers have, including two shutout wins over Section 1AAA foe Byron and holding Class AA top seed St. Charles to just one run in a 2-1 victory.

In total, the Winhawks have thrown 10 shutouts with an additional eight one-run games as Steffes and Hamsund have combined for a 0.49 ERA so far this year, with each pitcher tossing a pair of no hitters.

Pitching played an outsized role in last season’s runner-up finish, with Steffes tossing a 9-0 shutout win over Rocori in the first round and Hamsund shutting out Chisago Lakes 4-0 in the semifinals.

Head coach Mitch Grossell is confident that his dueling aces will effectively shut down the opposition, but also knows that the duo will not need to be as nearly-perfect as they were in the regular season to pick up a few state wins.

“Teams are going to be better hitters, and they usually have a couple big boppers, so we might give up a home run here or there, which is expected. But I think we’ll pitch really well,” Grossell said.

An ace up Winona’s sleeve this year is an improved lineup at the plate.

Following last season, the Winhawks lost Grace Fricke to graduation, saying goodbye to one of the best power hitters in the state and the holder of a number of WSHS single-season and career home run records.

However with the majority of the team returning, the improvements of everyone else has already scored 29 more runs with three fewer games played than last year’s squad.

The team’s top four hitters have been the stars of the show to be sure, with Steffes (.481 average/.494 on-base/1.149 slugging), McNally (.541/.562/1.279), Hamsund (.481/.512/1.069) and junior Olivia Poulin (.431/.481/1.148) combining for just 11 total strikeouts through 22 games, consistently getting on base and driving each other in.

The rest of the lineup has put up numbers that would make them top-of-the-order hitters on most other teams around the state, which makes it nearly impossible for opposing pitchers to catch their breath.

“It just keeps going, it’s kind of like a loop that keeps going around. It’s kind of luxurious,” Steffes said.

She would know just how much of a luxury it is, as the Winhawks’ leadoff hitter already has a career-high 30 RBI, breaking her mark of 24 from her sophomore season.

If the Winhawks are able to make it past Delano, they will likely face Chisago Lakes in the semifinals for the second season in a row, as the third-seeded Wildcats take on unseeded Academy of Holy Angels in the first round.

As much as the Winona players and coaches say they are taking the state tournament one game at a time, it is not Chisago Lakes but a different rematch they are looking forward to.

Mankato East is the tournament’s top seed, and after the Cougars beat Winona by a narrow 5-4 margin on May 5, it sealed the Big 9 Conference title in favor of East and handed the Winhawks their only Class AAA loss of the year, with the second defeat coming against Class AAAA-ranked Cottage Grove Park.

The prospect of getting a second shot at their conference rival is something Winona is not shying away from, and after errors doomed the team in the first matchup, a month of sharpening their defensive deficiencies that were exposed against the Cougars have the Winhawks feeling confident.

“I wouldn’t say we’re scared at all. I’d say we’re more grateful that we lost the first time,” McNally said.

For Hamsund, McNally and Steffes, this week will mark the last time they suit up for the Winhawks, but not the end of their careers.

Hamsund and McNally will both be playing for Gustavus Adolphus next spring, while Steffes will be staying close to home at Saint Mary’s, with the trio of longtime teammates setting up a good-natured MIAC rivalry for years to come.

For Grossell, who has coached the girls at the varsity level since they were in middle school, it will be tough to watch them go even though he has seen it coming from a mile away.

“They never thought this day would come, but I knew it would, and it would come fast. It even came faster than I thought it would,” he said.