MANKATO, Minn. — The second-seeded Winona softball team’s hunt for a state title came to a close Thursday as defensive miscues, a lack of timely hitting and a critical missed call led to a 2-1 extra-inning upset by unseeded Delano in the state quarterfinals of the MSHSL Class AAA state tournament.

The Winhawks (20-3) pitchers did just about as well as they could, with the only run allowed in regulation being unearned and the Tigers’ (21-3) eighth-inning run aided by an error, as well.

“When you get to this level you don’t have to be perfect, but you have to be close to perfect. They were plays we usually make,” head coach Mitch Grossell said.

Senior Makayla Steffes was dominant early on, not allowing her first hit until the fourth inning and striking out six batters through the first five innings as the two teams were tied at 0 through five.

Winona had plenty of chances to score throughout the game, with 10 runners stranded on base and runners reaching scoring position in seven of the eight innings. The typically solid one-through-nine lineup of the Winhawks struggled to capitalize on those opportunities.

The lone exception came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Steffes doubled off the center field wall, then came around to score on a single to left center field by fellow senior Ava Hamsund.

Delano was able to respond and tie the game in the top of the sixth.

Steffes walked the first two batters, but a pair of weak popups put the Winhawks in prime position to get out of the inning. A third weak hit, this time into the shallow outfield just off the tip of the glove of sophomore shortstop Jillian Fitzgerald, allowed Delano freshman Sydney Pink to score.

In the bottom of the seventh, with the score still tied, Winona very nearly won the game.

Junior Lauren Kreckow led off the inning with a bloop single, then a bunt single by Fitzgerald put two runners on for Winona with no outs. Steffes laid down a bunt and seemed to make it to first safely, but was called out.

The Winhawks then had a deep flyout to right field by senior Macy McNally, with Kreckow unable to tag up to score thanks to a strong throw by the Tigers right fielder, and a hard groundout by Hamsund that ended the inning.

Had Winona loaded the bases without an out, things may have ended differently.

“She got called out, but there was only one guy in this park that thought she was out," Grossell said. "I don’t mean to begrudge him on that, but it wasn’t even close.”

Delano kicked off the eighth inning with a single up the middle by senior Carly Stuckmayer, and Hamsund could not cleanly field a bunt from the pitching circle, rushing to try to get the out and overthrowing first base on a difficult play.

Hamsund struck out the next batter, but was forced to intentionally walk Delano’s cleanup hitter junior Aubrey Witwer, and sophomore Kaitlyn Pink put the Tigers ahead with a single.

The Winhawks once again got a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the eighth, but once again was unable to score.

Winona’s dueling aces each had a strong performance in the pitching circle, with Steffes going six innings with no earned runs, one unearned, with six strikeouts on two hits and two walks. Hamsund threw two innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Both pitchers led the team offensively, with Steffes going 3-for-3 including a double and a run scored while Hamsund was 3-for-4 with an RBI. The rest of the Winhawks had just three hits combined.

Winona’s season is not quite over yet, with the Winhawks scheduled to play a consolation bracket game at 6 p.m. Thursday against unseeded Academy of Holy Angels, though with action at Caswell Park running behind schedule, the game will likely start closer to 7.

Despite the disappointment of the loss in the first round of their third consecutive trip to state, the Winhawks will come into the consolation bracket with a shot to salvage their trip to Mankato.

“I’m looking forward, I think they’ll come out with smiles on their faces and start hitting the ball,” Grossell said.