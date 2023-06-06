After a year away, Cotter’s boys tennis team will be represented again at this spring's Class A individual state tournament.

Senior Jon Besek and freshman Hamilton Brewer pulled off an upset-filled run through the Section 1A tournament last week, setting up a trip to the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis starting Thursday at 10 a.m.

The two Ramblers played most of the season as the team’s top two singles players, but as the postseason drew near, it began to seem like putting the two together on the doubles side would be the best shot at postseason success.

Head coach Jeff Besek says that does not always work as well as it has this spring.

“They’re both good singles players, it’s tough to gauge how you’re going to play together, it could come out good or come out bad, and in this case, it’s turned out good so far,” Besek said.

With just one official match result under their belt in the regular season, the duo came into the tournament seeded fifth and cruised through their first match as the favorites before pulling off a pair of upsets.

In the quarterfinals, Besek and Hamilton beat the fourth-seeded Red Wing squad of Aiden Hull and Braydon Bennyhoff by a 7-5, 6-3 margin, then Cotter’s pair beat the top-seeded duo of Charlie Young and Evan Ritter of Rochester Lourdes by a 6-3, 7-6 score in the semifinal.

The Ramblers could not make it three upsets in a row, falling 6-2. 6-1 in the finals against second-seeded Ryan Heise and Jack Meincke of Lake City, but still earned a state spot with the finish.

Part of their success came because their initial low seeding allowed the duo to play loose, which is something they aim to replicate this week.

“They kind of went in fearless and didn’t feel like they had anything to lose and said ‘what the heck, let’s just play.’ They played very well and I’m hoping they will do the same and play to the best of their abilities,” Jeff Besek said.

At the state meet, Besek and Hamilton will have a tough task in their first matchup of the meet, taking on fifth-seeded senior Will Elias and senior Anders Dixon of St. Peter.

Despite that, the duo are plenty comfortable when it comes to beating the odds already.

“We’re going to go in like we have a chance just like they have a chance. If we play like we did at sections, we’re certainly in it,” Jeff Besek said.