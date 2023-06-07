At this week’s MSHSL Class A state track and field meet, the Rushford-Peterson/Houston team will be sending eight athletes to compete, the program’s largest group since 1997, and hopes are high for a corresponding strong performance, especially on the girls side.

A key part of those high hopes, both for the present and the future, come thanks to this season’s ascendance of freshman Aubryana Boldt.

As an eighth grader last season, Boldt had a strong campaign and made clear she was going to be one of the area’s best jumpers and hurdlers as she grew older and gained experience.

That future ended up arriving sooner rather than later, as Boldt took a big leap forward during her freshman year, both literally and figuratively.

According to R-P/H jumps coach and co-head coach Dale Moga, the biggest change in Boldt’s first year of high school came during practice, not during the team’s meets.

“Really doing the workouts, putting the time and energy and effort that’s required to be more of an elite track and field athlete. She’s grown that way, her maturity level with that,” Moga said.

With that work ethic, the results soon followed.

Boldt won all three of her individual events at the Three Rivers Conference championship meet last month, taking home titles in the 100-meter hurdles, triple jump and long jump with a trio of impressive performances.

With a time of 15.99 in the hurdles, she was the only athlete to break the 16-second barrier, and one of only three below 18 seconds. In each jumping event, she won by nearly a foot.

That momentum continued last week, as she picked up a section title in the 100 hurdles and was the section runner-up in the triple jump to pick up a pair of state qualifications as the only Winona-area freshman to make it to the Class A meet.

Winning those highly competitive events has given the Trojans freshman an extra shot of belief in her abilities to have a strong finish in her first state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

“My confidence level was down here, and now it’s pretty high. I feel pretty confident” Boldt said, gesturing below her waist then at shoulder height.

In both events, the freshman is in prime position for a podium finish.

Boldt is seeded seventh in the triple jump, with her distance of 35-feet, 10½-inches exactly one foot behind top-seeded senior Avery Koenen of Montevideo. She is seeded even higher in the 100 hurdles, ranking fifth with a time of 15.90 as one of only six athletes in the Class A field with a sub-16-second time. Pierz senior Ashley Kimman leads the field with a seed time of 15.21.

The R-P/H freshman has a handful of goals for the state meet, starting with making it through the preliminaries in the 100 hurdles Thursday and aiming to finish top five in both events during Friday’s finals.

More importantly, Boldt wants to use this year’s state trip to set herself up with a foundation for success in the future.

“You want to take this first year as experience so if you go again, you’ll know what you’re looking at and you know how to push through it,” Boldt said.

Boldt is not the only R-P/H athlete with high hopes at the state meet, with senior Sydney Torgerson seeded third in the shot put and junior Lauren Honken competing in the pole vault for the second season in a row.

Nor is she the only young Trojan at state, as sophomore Quintin Betthauser is competing in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles this week too.

With both Boldt and Betthauser showing promise early in their careers in the hurdles, it has helped the duo push each other in their shared event and it has allowed hurdle coach Megan LaFleur to take whatever one of the duo is struggling with and try to preempt those same troubles in the other.

“As a coach, you can kind of figure out what’s going wrong in one of the kids’ form and you can watch it in both of them. Especially since they’re younger,” LaFleur said. “You can use both of them as a way to coach both of the same concepts.”

While Boldt has a chance to finish her freshman season with a bang, and she and the R-P/H coaches are excited about staying in the present this week, they are all confident that Boldt’s best state finishes likely lie in the next three years.

“I think she’s got even more to learn and more potential. Giving her this experience at the level of the state meet will maybe get her even more eager to see what she’s going to be capable of in the years ahead,” distance coach and co-head coach Jen Hengel said.