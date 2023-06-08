Winona’s girls track and field team might be young, but an experienced crew of Winhawks will hit the track at St. Michael-Albertville High School at the MSHSL Class AA state meet Friday and Saturday.

Of the 11 girls that qualified for state, with entries in eight events across just about all of the sport’s main disciplines, only three of them are seniors and just two more are juniors.

And yet, six of those Winhawks competed at state last year and all 11 were part of Winona’s squad at last month’s True Team state meet, so each of the girls have had some sort of experience on the sport’s biggest stages.

Now they have a shot at a solid team placement at state after a dominant 58-point section title victory last week led to their plethora of experienced qualifiers.

Last year, an even younger squad of Winhawks girls went to state, and for the ones that return like junior thrower Shay Berlin-Burns, there is an added level of confidence coming into their second attempt.

“To come back to this situation for a second year makes a big difference. You can tell just by the way she carries herself that she’s been there before,” coach Tim Gleason said.

Last year’s state meet also provided something else of value to the Winona program, with Mandy Duellman capping off her senior year with a state championship in the shot put and giving some concrete evidence that a state title is truly within their grasp.

“Sometimes you have to look back historically and say ‘the people who sat in your same spot have done great things.’ It’s an even more impactful message when that person you know is capable of achieving that top level,” coach Jed Reisetter said. “Having Mandy go out and do what she did last year was wonderful in terms of showing what can be done and allowing others to dream those big dreams as well.”

This year, a full 4x800 relay team of senior Ava and freshman Calla Pike, junior Faith Quinn and sophomore Anna Gilmer is back at state for the second year in a row, with Berlin-Burns and sophomore Adriana Brenengen back for more as well.

For Brenengen, this season will be a bit of a different experience at state in a good way, as she has some sprinting teammates alongside her; as well as competing in the 100-meter dash and 200 for the second year in a row, she will also be competing as part of the Winona 4x200 relay squad.

“Last year I was the only girls sprinter who went, so just it being me, plus being a freshman, made it feel a little scary overall. But this year, having my 4x200 team there makes it a lot more comfortable and more fun of an experience to be there,” Brenengen said.

While Shay Berlin-Burns had a teammate at last year’s state event, she will also be a bit more comfortable at this year’s meet with someone new by her side. Senior Arianna Berlin-Burns qualified in the shot put this year, moving from the stands last year down into the throwing circle this year.

“I think last year I was nervous, I didn’t really know what to expect. This year I’m not that nervous because I have my sister with me and I kind of know what I need to do to get ready,” Shay said.

Brenengen missed qualifying for finals in both of her events last year, placing 13th in the 100 and 14th in the 200 during her first state trip. This year, the ceiling is higher with a 10-seed at a time of 12.59-seconds in the 100 and a three-seed in the 200 after running a school-record 25.25 at the section meet.

Both of the Berlin-Burns sisters have solid chances at a title as well, with Shay seeded sixth in the discus with a throw of 117-feet, 7-inches after finishing as the state runner-up in the event last year and Arianna seeded third in the shot put at 36-feet, 11-inches.

With both a crop of high-end talent, as well as a deep field of competitors, the Winhawks have a legitimate shot at a placement high on the leaderboard when the meet is over.

Last year’s squad placed 14th out of 57 scoring teams with 23 points as Monticello won the meet at 71 points. The Magic will be back with a strong team at this year’s meet as well, with this spring’s True Team title winner Rocori as another title favorite, but the veteran group of Winona youngsters are excited both for the present and the future.

“I think overall we’re going to do really well as a team and continue doing well for the next couple years,” Brenengen said.