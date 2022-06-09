MSHSL State Track: Cotter sets school record in first day of state meet

A trio of local teams were in action during the first day of the MSHSL State Track and Field meet in St. Michael-Albertville High School, with a pair of podium placements and a top preliminary time highlighting the Class A action.

Lewiston-Altura sophomore Garrett Bonow had the area’s highest finish in Day One, placing fourth in the boys shot put with a throw of 53-feet, ¾-inches to match his fourth seed coming into the event.Tracy-Milroy-Balaton’s Tony Nelson won the event at 57-3.

Cotter Freshman Sonja Semling grabbed a podium spot in the girls 3,200-meter run by taking ninth with a time of 11-minutes, 29.66-seconds to outperform her twelfth seed. Jade Rypkema of Nevis won the event at 10:36.99.

In the only local preliminary performance, the Cotter 4x100 team had the fastest time by more than half a second, running a 50.06 to beat out second-place Minnehaha Academy’s 50.65. The time broke the school record of 50.37, which the same team of eighth grader Macy Donnenwerth, senior Olivia Gardner, sophomore Ava Killian and sophomore Abbey Gardner set last week at the Section 1A meet.

Rushford-Peterson/Houston senior Tyler Rislov had a tough finish to his career, narrowly missing a podium spot in the boys 3,200 with a 10th-place finish at 9:47.56. Nova Classical Academy took the top two spots in the event, with Finn McCormick winning at 9:27.20.

L-A senior Anna Hennessy finished in a four-way tie for 14th with a height of 4-8 in the high jump, with Blooming Prairie’s Annaka Forsberg winning at 5-6. It is not the end of her career yet, as she still has to compete Friday in her best event, the triple jump.

State track action will continue in St. Michael on Friday with Winona competing in the Class AA preliminaries beginning at 9 a.m. and all three Class A schools competing in the finals beginning at 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0