MSHSL state track: One title and two runner-ups at Day 2 of meet

At the second day of the MSHSL state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School, there was a Winona area state title, a pair of local runner-up placements and an additional pair of podium placements.

The area’s lone state champion on Day 2 was Winona eighth grader Devin Filzen in the Class AA wheelchair shot put, with a throw of 17-feet, 6-inches as the event’s lone competitor.

Winona also had a runner-up as sophomore Shay Berlin-Burns matched her second-seeding in the Class AA discus with a throw of 119-10. Bella Harriman of Cloquet won with a throw of 122-4.

The other second-place finish came in the Class A 4x100 meter relay as the Cotter team of eighth-grader Macy Donnenwerth, senior Olivia Gardner, sophomore Ava Killian and sophomore Abbey Gardner recorded a time of 50.31, beaten by Minnehaha Academy’s time of 50.07.

Lewiston-Altura senior Anna Hennessy closed out her career with a medal, taking sixth in the Class A triple jump at 35-2½, a new personal best. Ottertail Cantral’s Grace VanErp won the event at 37-5¼.

Cotter freshman Sonja Semling also made the podium with a seventh-place finish in the Class A 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:21.03, her best time of the season and her second podium of the meet after taking ninth in the 3,200-meter run the day before. Jade Rypkema of Nevis won at 5:04.16 after winning the 3,200 as well.

Rushford-Peterson/Houston sophomore Lauren Honken had a podium near-miss, taking 10th in the pole vault with a jump of 9 feet. Legacy Christian Academy’s Cecily Fager won at 11-3.

A pair of Winona athletes missed the finals in their Class AA preliminary events.

Junior Brayden Draheim outperformed his seed by one spot in the 400-meter dash, but still missed the cut, taking 13th with a time of 51.84.

Adriana Brenengen wrapped up her freshman season at state in a pair of events, taking 13th in the 100-meter dash at 12.93 and placing 14th in the 200-meter dash at 26.58.

More Winona athletes will be in action Saturday in St. Albert for Day 3 of the championship meet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0