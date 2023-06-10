Before stepping to the starting line Saturday, Winona senior Brayden Draheim was seeking inspiration from the greatest of all time.

The Winhawks senior did not have his best performance in Friday’s 400-meter dash preliminary, running the race a bit slower than he would have preferred. He still qualified for the finals in the event, with the eighth best time.

Knowing he would be running in lane eight in Saturday’s finals, Winona track coach Matt Schultz should watch YouTube clips of Wayde van Niekerk’s world-record 400 run from the 2016 Olympics, where the South African started in lane eight and smashed a record that stood for more than 20 years.

“He told me to watch that multiple times and lock that in my head, which I did,” Draheim said. “I had to go out hard and keep it like that, that helped a lot.”

Following in van Niekerk’s footsteps, Draheim set a few records of his own as he stayed in first for the duration of the race and claimed a state title at the second day of action at the MSHSL Class AA state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Draheim’s time of 48.44 seconds set a new Winona Senior High record, as well as snapping the Class AA record of 48.64 by Gus Langford of DeLaSalle last season. The title win was a significant improvement on Draheim’s junior season, in which he missed the finals, placing 13th with a time of 51.84.

He was not the only Winhawks senior to reach the podium in the 400 Saturday, as Xavier Schultz ran a time of 49.83 to place seventh.

The two have been consistently strong runners in the event all season, and Draheim credits his teammate for pushing him in practices and meets all spring.

“Without X, I don’t know if I would have been able to do what I did,” he said.

Draheim has been a dynamic athlete over the course of his career, putting up impressive times in nearly all of the sprint and hurdle events, adding strong distances and heights in the various jumping events as well.

It has been a journey for the Winona coaching staff to figure out which ones Draheim should be focused on for his final run through the postseason, as various assistant coaches made their case for why the versatile athlete should compete in their discipline.

“Here we’ve got a guy that can do a lot of things, where can we put him where they best maximize his opportunities and his chances?” coach Tim Gleason said. “We had many discussions about that. I feel very fortunate to be part of a group and a staff that’s willing to be honest with each other and have discussions that are sometimes not easy to have.”

In the end, Draheim ended up qualifying for state in the 400, the 4x400 relay and the triple jump.

Friday he placed 12th in the triple jump with a lead pf 40 feet, 3 inches, while qualifying for the finals in both the 400 and 4x400.

After he and Schultz hit the podium for the 400, the duo did not have too much time to recover before they hit the track again, joining up with senior Jared Loos and junior Evan Bucknam to compete in the 4x400 relay.

The quartet were aiming for the WSHS record, and while they came up a couple seconds shy of that goal, they still set a new season-best time of 3:26.76 to place fourth overall in the event for another podium finish for Schultz and Draheim.

Even though he did not have much left in the tank, Draheim used up all of his last energy on that final race of his high school career.

“My 4x4 was basically run purely off of adrenaline… I could barely walk once the adrenaline wore off,” Draheim said.

The senior says he is currently planning to go to University of Wisconsin-Stout, where he will major in engineering and compete for the track team, but he admits his college plans are still not set in stone.

This year marks the second in a row that the Winhawks won a Class AA state championship, following senior Mandy Duellman’s shotput victory last season.

Last year was also the first year that the MSHSL split track and field teams into three classes, adding a Class AAA following decades of dividing into two groups. That shifted Winona from being one of the smaller teams in the old Class AA into one of the larger teams in the modern Class AA as the top teams went upward.

That change has given more state title chances for schools that previously had to have their athletes mostly aim for personal bests or school records instead.

“I believe the change to three classes, where you are in a class where there’s schools of similar size and makeups, does provide opportunities for kids the ability for them to find places to achieve things that maybe otherwise looked more daunting in a two-class system,” Gleason said.

The boys in the 400 races were not the only Winona competitors in Saturday’s final day of the state meet.

Freshman Devin Filzen added a trio of runner-up finishes in wheelchair events to Friday’s state title, taking second in the 100 (19.84), second in the 200 (39.99) and second in the 800 (2:41.08).

For the girls team, sophomore Adriana Brenengen made the podium in the 200 with a fifth-place finish at a time of 25.10. That mark is a new school record, breaking Brenengen’s time of 25.25 from last week’s section meet.

Senior Arianna Berlin-Burns made the podium in the shot put, taking ninth with a throw of 35 feet, 4 ½ inches.

Winona’s girls 4x800 relay team missed the podium, placing 14th with a time of 10:06.03.

As a team, the boys had a stronger finish, placing 19th out of 60 scoring teams with 22 points. Waseca narrowly won the title, with 39 points to edge past Worthington’s 38.

The Winhawks girls placed 26th out of 59 with 12 points. Monticello won the girls crown with 64 points, ahead of Rocori’s 62.