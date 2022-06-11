MSHSL state track: Winona's Mandy Duellman wins state title

When Mandy Duellman first joined the Winona track program as an eighth grader in 2018, she told shotput and discus coach Tom Sawyer Jr. that she would be a state champion someday.

Sure enough, Saturday was that someday.

Duellman threw a distance of 39-feet, 3¾-inches to finish first in Class AA in the shot put at the third day of the MSHSL state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School to cap off her senior year with that title she has been aiming for.

While it may have been a little hard to know what the future would hold back when she was still in middle school, Sawyer eventually came to hold the same belief.

“When she was an eighth grader, she was saying that when she was only throwing about 25 (feet),” Sawyer said. “But the last couple years, she’s believed in herself and I started to believe too.”

Coming into the meet, Duellman was seeded second in the event with a distance of 37-11¾, a little over an inch behind Rock Ridge junior Sydney Fitzgerald’s first-place seeding of 38-1.

As she was warming up on Saturday morning, Duellman could tell she was hitting her typical range of 36 to 37 feet, but she also realized she would need to give a bit of extra effort in the actual event if she wanted to reach her goal.

Through the first four attempts, Duellman was still in that range, sitting in second place with a throw of 37-1¾ as her high mark, with Fitzgerald in first at 37-11¾.

Heading into Duellman’s final throw, there were only two competitors left to compete: her and Fitzgerald, in that order.

When the Winhawks senior let the shot fly, as it went through the air, she thought it might be about 38 feet. Once she saw that the measurement was over 39 feet, she knew it would be enough to clinch the title, and the emotions came through.

“It still feels so surreal to me, I think it’s just crazy,” she said. “I just started crying and I couldn’t have been happier.”

When Fitzgerald’s ensuing throw was below her prior best distance, Duellman’s title was confirmed.

Not only is it a state championship, the throw will also go down as a Class AA state record thanks to the MSHSL moving from two classes up to three this season for the first time, with the previous Class AA records carrying over to what is now Class AAA, while the Class A records remain unchanged.

All championship-caliber athletes must make sacrifices to achieve their goals, rarely are they quite as clearly defined as Duellman’s was.

With the WSHS graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Winona, and the shotput event early the next morning, all the travel would have been incredibly taxing. So instead, Duellman made the tough choice to skip the ceremony, instead spending time with her coaches and teammates at the hotel in the Twin Cities area while she also got enough rest to compete at her best.

When it resulted in a state title, she knew it was all worth it.

“Just thinking of what could’ve happened if I would have stayed for my graduation and got back to the hotel at 1 in the morning, I think it was a really good sacrifice and a good way to end my high school career,” Duellman said.

Last fall, Duellman committed to play volleyball for University of Jamestown in North Dakota, a NAIA program in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. After her breakout senior campaign, she has considered becoming a dual-sport athlete to continue her throwing career with the Jimmies’ track and field program, she has not yet made a firm decision.

Once she has traveled west for the next step of her journey, she will be missed by the Winhawks program, but she will not be forgotten. As the leader of the squad, she made her mark on the team’s many young throwers, including sophomore Shay Berlin-Burns who placed ninth in the shot put and second in the discus for a pair of Class AA podium placements this weekend, which will last for years to come.

“It’s nice for Mandy to be a leader for us on the team, both just in the everyday sense as an example setter and also as a competitor,” Sawyer said.

Besides Berlin-Burns and Duellman, the Winhawks had other top performances during Day 3 of the meet.

Eighth grader Devin Filzen had a trio of top placements in the boys wheelchair division, taking third in the 100-meter dash (19.39), second in the 800-meter dash (2:32.15) and second in the 200-meter dash (36.79).

Junior Myles Rasmussen placed 16th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:43.96, with Rock Ridge’s Cameron Stocke winning at 4:11.53.

The 4x800 team of eighth grader Calla Pike, junior Ava Pike, sophomore Faith Quinn and freshman Anna Gilmer placed 12th with a time of 10:05.24, as Alexandria won the event at 9:26.31.

As a team, the Winhawks girls had a strong showing, placing 14th out of 57 teams with 23 points. Monticello won the meet at 71 points. For the boys, a score of two points placed them 54th out of 62 teams, with St. Peter winning at 44.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

