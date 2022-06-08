MSHSL state track: WSU volleyball commit Anna Hennessy prepares to finish high school career at state

LEWISTON — Throughout her high school career, Lewiston-Altura senior Anna Hennessy has turned heads on the volleyball court, with her rocket arm and high-flying playstyle, earning herself a spot on the Winona State volleyball team next fall.

This spring she has put those same skills to good use on the track, qualifying for this weekend’s MSHSL Class A state track and field championships in both the long jump and the triple jump to cap off her stellar Cardinals athletic career.

When the meet begins at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Thursday, Hennessy will be one of the few Winona-area athletes competing in multiple events at state this season.

The most obvious skill that translates from being a good volleyball player over into track and field is Hennessy’s jumping ability. However, both she and L-A track coach Bruce Clark have noticed other key attributes that played a role.

Hennessy believes that her years of playing on various volleyball teams introduced her to various coaching styles, which made her more receptive to the Cardinals staff’s lessons when she started her first season of track as a junior.

“I think it makes me more coachable, too. Being able to learn different things and being able to apply it to be the most successful I can be,” she said.

For Clark, he feels that the fact that Hennessy is always competing at a high level in some sport or another has given her an unteachable competitive fire.

“It’s that competitive side you can’t really measure,” Clark said. “She has that attitude, it’s not arrogance, she just knows she’s going to beat everybody.”

Despite that self-confidence, Clark describes Hennessy as a team leader that guides her teammates through her positivity, and even earns compliments from opposing coaches on her infectious smile.

“He just has a smile on her face, just kind of brings that confidence and positivity and kids pick up on that part, that she seems genuinely happy to be competing,” Clark said.

While she has always been a standout on the volleyball court, Hennessy has had a bit later start to her stardom than some of her peers on the track. She intended to go out for the team as a sophomore in 2020, but with the season being canceled, it set her back by a year.

With the strangeness of the rules and regulations involved with COVID-19 precautions last year as well, it took her a bit to blossom. But Clark says that by the end of the season, he and his fellow coaches knew they had a special athlete on their hands.

As her senior season has gone on, the coaches realized Hennessy’s state meet potential and approached her to try to get her to ease up during a couple meets to help preserve the wear and tear the strenuous jumping events can have on one’s body in order to leave something in the tank for state.

For an athlete as competitive as Hennessy, that was a tough ask.

“I’ve been trying to pull her back on some meets and it’s funny, because she doesn’t like that, she wants to go out and win and compete,” Clark said.

After claiming a Section 1A championship in the triple jump, and a runner-up finish in the high jump, Hennessy is modest about her goals for the upcoming state meet.

“Just do the best I can. Try to get a medal, I like medals,” Hennessy said.

That goal of a medal will certainly be within reach, as the top nine competitors in each event are awarded one and the L-A senior is seeded fifth out of 16 competitors in the triple jump, her favorite event, at a distance of 34 feet, 10 inches. Sophomore Jaden Hackel of Perham leads the pack with a seed of 36-1¾.

She has a bit tougher hill to climb in the high jump, tied for 19th at a height of 4-11, though she is not far off from the top with the second-place seed sitting at 5-3 and first at 5-5.

Pretty soon, Hennessy will be making the drive 20 minutes northeast to join her new teammates at WSU as summer volleyball camps and practices pick up steam. But for now, she is looking forward to one last hurrah with a few of her current Cardinals teammates with the same infectious positivity she has had the past two seasons.

“Nervous definitely, but I’m excited,” Hennessy said. “I’m happy that I even made it, super happy to be here.”

