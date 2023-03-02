After two seasons in a row without any qualifiers, the Winona/Cotter wrestling squad makes its return to the state meet Friday morning as a pair of Winhawks kick off competition in the MSHSL Class AAA individual state meet in St. Paul.

Seniors Logan Henningson and Peyton Hoff head into the meet with different histories.

For Hoff this is his first time making it to state, capping his career on the state’s biggest stage.

For Henningson, it is fitting a bookend to his high school years.

As a freshman in 2020 Henningson qualified for state at 126 pounds, but he lost his two matches in the meet as he faced a pair of eventual podium placers.

With Henningson finishing just shy of qualification the next two seasons, the Winhawks have not had a state wrestling competitor since sending four athletes top cap off the 2019-2020 year.

There was some additional meaning to that 2020 trip for Logan Henningson, as his older brother Ryan Henningson finished off a dominant four-year career by winning a state title at 120 pounds, becoming the fourth Winona grappler to accomplish the feat.

The other three champs are Kermit Selke (1952, 1953), Max Lossen (2001) and current Winhawks coach Joe Hoialmen (1989).

Logan Henningson, who has a 42-5 record and was ranked fourth in Class AAA’s 138-pound division in last week’s final rankings of the season by Minnesota wrestling website The Guillotine, has a legitimate chance to join his brother as the school’s fifth champion. However, the road will not be easy.

Henningson will kick off the tournament around 9 a.m. Friday against a fellow ranked foe, taking on Rosemount sophomore Ty Saulter, who enters the bout ranked seventh with a 34-8 mark. If Henningson advances past Saulter, he will face one of a pair of unranked foes in the quarterfinals, but the semifinal will likely feature a grudge match against the toughest opponent in the bracket.

Woodbury junior Alex Braun is the top-ranked Class AAA 138-pounder thanks to a 44-0 record this season. Henningson and Braun met up once this season already, as the junior handed the senior one of only five losses on the season in a 24-9 tech fall at 5:30 in the finals of the Eastview Lightning Invite in Apple Valley on Jan 21.

For the unranked 170-pounder Hoff, the meet also starts against a ranked foe, taking on Minnetonka junior Marco Christiansen. Christiansen ranks second according to the Guillotine, and has a 43-7 record on the year. If Hoff makes it through that buzzsaw, he will face the winner of a matchup of two unranked foes in the second round just like Henningson.

The pair of Winhawks are not too bothered by who they will or will not be facing, though, as Henningson said prior to the Section 1AAA championship meet last week.

“Last year I stressed about my opponents a little more and it made me wrestle a little worse. This year, I’m just worried more about me,” Henningson said.

No matter where the duo places, whether it involves two consecutive losses or the top of the podium, their days as Winona/Cotter wrestlers will end this weekend. For a pair of buddies who have been grappling together since they were in elementary school, it will be an odd thought to wrap their heads around.

“I really haven’t processed it yet, but I’m sure once it’s done, it’s going to feel weird,” Henningson said.