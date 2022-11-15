GALESVILLE — When Cochrane-Fountain City and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s girls basketball teams met up in the season opener Tuesday night, it was a pair of teams looking to establish an identity.

Both squads lost all five starters from last year, including most of their scoring threats, and needed to experiment to see which pieces fit where.

C-FC was able to figure things out faster, pulling away in the second half for a 57-36 win.

“We don’t have a lot of team experience, individually on the floor or playing together. We’re going to see a lot of things for the first time this year,” G-E-T head coach Louis Hurd said.

The Pirates started strong, getting out to an 8-0 lead in the first three minutes, but both teams were more or less even for the remainder of the half and C-FC held a 30-23 lead at halftime.

It was a bit of a sloppy game both ways, as is to be expected in an opening game for two inexperienced teams, with turnovers and mental mistakes.

In the locker room at the break, C-FC coach Rick Peterson emphasized the importance of the fundamentals to his young squad.

“We knew we just had to control the little things, those were the things that don’t take talent. Boxing out, talking, jumping to the ball, things like that,” he said.

The Pirates looked much stronger to start the second half, scoring 12 points over the first five minutes before the Red Hawks had scored once. By the time G-E-T got its first bucket at 13:02, the deficit was already nearly 20 points, 42-25.

G-E-T bounced back and outscored C-FC 10-4 over the next seven minutes to cut it to 46-35, but the Pirates regained control down the stretch.

Over the final seven minutes of the contest, the Pirates scored 11 while allowing just one point to close out the 20-point victory.

C-FC junior Emma Mann led all scorers with 23 points in the victory, scoring well both from long range and on drives to the hoop with an assortment of moves.

Mann was the only returning player for either squad that averaged double digits last year, scoring 10.0 points per game as the team’s first player off the bench. Following that promising sophomore campaign, her strong junior year debut came thanks to the effort she put in throughout the offseason.

“She’s a kid who is constantly working on her skills and isn’t satisfied with where she’s at,” Peterson said.

The C-FC starting lineup scored all of the team’s points, with remaining four Pirates closely bunched.

Junior Bella Holzer scored 10 points, junior Alexis Pronschinske had nine, junior Grace Wenger added eight and senior Mikayla Stiehl scored seven.

For G-E-T, two of the team’s three retuning varsity players did most of the scoring as senior Shayna Kirkey led the team with 13 points and senior Neveah Becker scored 12.

The Pirates picked up their second win in a row in the nonconference rivalry between a pair of nearby foes, and while Hurd hesitates to call a loss a positive, he is glad the girls now have a game under their belt together as a unit.

“There’s no good losses, but it was good to get out there and get these girls some experience,” Hurd said.