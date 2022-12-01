It took the Cotter boys basketball team 12 games to pick up its first win last season, but the Ramblers did not have to wait as long this year.

Cotter took control early in the season opener Thursday, easily dispatching Alma/Pepin 81-54 to kick off the second tenure of head coach Mike Costello with a victory.

Costello spent 15 seasons coaching the Ramblers from 1993 to 2007, and after another 15 years away from the varsity sidelines, the players drew on plenty of excitement from the change in leadership.

“We thought the group played with a lot of energy,” Costello said. “We were happy with the effort, because that’s the first thing we’re looking for.”

The two teams were even at the start, with the Eagles leading 12-9 through the first seven minutes, with Cotter junior Luke Gardner scoring seven points in that stretch.

Gardner was one of just two returning starters on the court to kick off the new year, and he wanted to make sure his teammates had time to acclimate themselves to the spotlight and follow his example before they were called upon to score.

“In my head I’m thinking I’m going to take the first eight shots. Either they’re going to fall or not, and it’s going to set a tone to be confident for somebody else,” Gardner said.

Over the next 10 minutes, the rest of the Cotter lineup found a groove and the Ramblers rattled off a 16-7 run for a 25-19 lead with 1-minute, 48-seconds left in the half. A step-back 3-pointer by junior Gabe Stewart put Cotter ahead 34-24 for a double-digit lead at the break.

Early in the second half the Ramblers kept the pressure on, stretching the lead above 20 for the first time at 9:32 with a lay-in by sophomore Carson Roeder making it 56-35.

Cotter continued to add to the lead for the remainder of the game, eventually finishing things off with a 27-point margin of victory, the program’s largest since a 32-point win over Coulee Christian in the 2018-19 season.

By the end of the game, the Ramblers starters had all been on the bench for a while, but Cotter had been rotating reserves into the game since the early minutes of the matchup. In total, 14 players hit the floor and 12 of those players scored.

With a young roster, the Cotter coaches are trying to find out which players fit best into which roles, and they were happy with their first impressions.

“I think we’re testing things, but we’ve got a lot of guys that are kind of in the same zone,” Costello said. “That was the thing I was most happy about, the contributions that every single kid had.”

The new head coach added that he expects to pull deep from his bench throughout the year, and those extra breathers without a corresponding drop off are something that the Ramblers starters are grateful for.

“It’s nice to know we can go out for a couple minutes, get a quick water and we know our spot’s going to be filled in the perfect way,” Gardner said.

Gardner ended the game with 11 points for the Ramblers, but it was Roeder that led the team in scoring with 17 points. Stewart also reached double digits, scoring 12.

Alma/Pepin was led by a game-high 18-point night from senior Drew Seifert.