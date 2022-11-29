RUSHFORD — Coming into Tuesday’s season opener, Cotter and Rushford-Peterson’s girls basketball squads were on different ends of the spectrum.

Both teams have talented players back from last year, but the Ramblers needed to replace most of their starting lineup while the Trojans returned most of their rotation.

That chemistry advantage allowed R-P to build up a double-digit lead late in the first half, and again early in the second, but once Cotter got on the same page, the Ramblers clawed back to claim a 69-60 victory to start the season.

“If you had to draw up the way you want the first game to go, this is how you’d draw it up. Coming from behind, showing a lot of grit and toughness, getting it done at the very end,” Cotter head coach Pat Bowlin said.

Both teams went back-and-forth to start, but the Trojans broke out on a 17-8 run in the middle of the half to take a double-digit lead 27-17 with 3-minutes, 59-seconds remaining.

A key part to that strong run was R-P junior Ellie Ekern, who scored 12 of the team’s first 23 points. The quick point guard was able to bob-and-weave her way through the Ramblers defense, but her aggressive defensive play that makes her so dangerous also sent her to the bench with three fouls in the first half.

With one of their top playmakers sidelined, the Trojans began to stumble as they battled through their first adversity of the season.

“This will be good for us in the long run, understanding for her how to play smarter and keep yourself out of trouble,” R-P head coach Joe Hatch said. “It also is good for us to have some other girls who needed to try to step up and handle the ball.”

Cotter began to find its rhythm, going on a 10-3 run to cut the deficit down to one basket, 30-27 on a steal and layup by senior Allyssa Williams with 1:35 left.

R-P got the lead back up to 34-29 by halftime, and when play resumed the Trojans kept rolling with an 8-2 run for an 11-point lead, 42-31 at 15:58.

Both teams each had scoring spurts over the next few minutes, with the Ramblers cutting the deficit down to 47-45, only for Rushford-Peterson to bump it back up to 52-45 at 9:59.

The next three-and-a-half minutes were all Cotter, surging ahead with a 10-1 run to take its first lead since the game’s opening minutes, 55-53 at the 6:31 mark.

Sophomore Clarissa Sauer scored eight points in that stretch, out of her nine total in the game, showing an offensive flash in her first career start after playing bench minutes last winter.

Cotter would hold that lead for the remainder of the game, getting ahead by as many as 12 points in the eventual nine-point win.

While the Ramblers improved in a number of respects as the game went on, one important improvement came from the senior point guard Williams.

Last season, Williams averaged around nine points per game as she was able to dish it to a handful of high-scoring senior teammates. As Tuesday’s game progressed, she began to realize she was the top option and took over the game accordingly.

Her first points did not come until just over seven minutes into the game, and Williams had nine points at halftime, but scored 22 points to lead all scorers in the game.

“She’s the engine that the team runs through,” Bowlin said. “She’s started since halfway through her freshman year and that experience came in tonight.”

Senior forward Kaylee Ruberg was the Trojans’ leading scorer with 21 points.

Scoring has always been a strength in her game, surpassing the 1,000 point milestone last year, but this season a deeper R-P squad should allow the senior to show off her other talents as well.

“She’s a very unselfish player,” Hatch said. “She feels like we have a lot of good players around her where she feels like if she’s getting double-teamed, she can make extra passes and help create for other people on our team.”

Ekern ended the game with 17 points for R-P, and a pair of Ramblers also hit double-digits as junior Ava Killian scored 12 and sophomore Katelyn Ubl added 11.