Winona’s girls basketball team played well for much of the first half, building up a 10-point lead, but Faribault began to cut into that deficit as the half wound down.

It began to look like the Falcons had a shot at taking the lead in the second half, but instead the Winhawks regained momentum by scoring five points in the final four seconds of the half to stretch their advantage back up to 11 points.

“That was really important. They went back into halftime with some renewed confidence, and I thought they played that way the whole second,” head coach Tim Gleason said.

Winona (1-2 overall, 1-1 conference) cruised through the second half, closing out a 58-41 home victory over Big 9 Conference foe Faribault (1-2, 0-2).

It took a few minutes for the Winhawks offense to find its groove at the start of the game. The team was taking high-quality shots, but they were not falling, and the Falcons grabbed a 6-2 lead three minutes into the game.

The Winhawks play an aggressive, pressing defense and early on the players had trouble playing too fast on the offensive end as well.

Once Winona settled down, the players started thriving on both ends of the court with a 14-2 run over the next five minutes to build up a 16-8 lead.

“When you play defense like that, sometimes you want to play offense like the same way, and you can’t,” Gleason said. “We just had to get in a rhythm and get them enough shots and the ball is going to go in.”

That difference held more-or-less for the next five minutes, with the Winhawks still ahead 25-17 with 5:14 remaining in the half.

Faribault came alive in the waning minutes, cutting the deficit to 27-23 with 55 seconds left. Winona eighth grader Alivia Bell hit a pair of free throws with 46 seconds left to get some breathing room, but the biggest confidence boosters came later.

Following a pair of missed Falcons free throws at the 16-second mark, the Winhawks hustled down the court and junior Marin Keller hit a 3-pointer with four seconds on the clock for a 32-23 score. Winona junior MacKenzi Simmons stole the ensuing inbound pass, laying the ball in as time expired for a 34-23 lead.

When play resumed, Winona kicked off the half with a 12-2 run to bump the lead above 20 points at 46-25 with 10:50 on the clock.

For the remainder of the game, the Winhawks stayed ahead by about 20, though the Falcons cut the deficit down to just 17 near the end of the game against the WSHS reserves.

Keller was the game’s leading scorer with 12 points, followed by a tie between Simmons and Winona sophomore Lex Vesel with 11 points apiece.

The Winhawks had a tough time last season with a 3-22 record, so to pick up such a sizable win early this season is a big morale boost for a team that returns most of its roster.

“There’s a lot of them that played last year and were part of those times that were trying,” Gleason said. “To see some of the things they’ve worked at result in a W here is nice, now you try to stack some success on top of each other.”