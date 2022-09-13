WATCH NOW: High school boys soccer: Winona's Larsen scores five goals in win over Red Wing

Before their game on parents night, the Winona boys soccer team hoped they could put on a show to honor their biggest fans, and Teis Larsen obliged.

The junior forward scored five goals Tuesday as the Winhawks routed Big 9 Conference foe Red Wing 6-0 to stayed unbeaten through the first six games of the year.

Despite a strong start overall, Winona (4-0-2 overall, 3-0-1 Big 9) has not been the most high powered offense early in the year with four two-goal games and one three-goal game heading into the matchup with the Wingers (1-6, 1-5).

As such, the team’s six-goal performance was much needed.

“It’s good to finally break through with goals. We always get to two or three and then we shut down, this time we finished all the way through,” Larsen said.

Larsen got the scoring started early, hitting a rocket shot at the Red Wing goalkeeper, then corralling his own rebound and sending the ball to the back of the net for a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute.

Just five minutes later Larsen picked up his second goal, this time on a breakaway for a 2-0 lead.

After another five minutes, Larsen completed the hat trick with a goal off an assist by sophomore Olin Overhaug for a 3-0 lead in the 16th minute.

Senior Mason Mueller scored the team’s only non-Larsen goal, knocking in a penalty kick in the 28th minute for a 4-0 lead and the last goal of the first half.

For the senior forward, the scoring deluge is something that he thinks can build some confidence and maybe spark some future strong performances too.

“This game showed us that we can score, we’re dominant up front and we can have big blowouts like this,” Mueller said.

The scoring continued early in the second half, with Larsen adding two more goals to bring his total to five.

First up was a routine shot in the 48th minute, but Larsen flashed great instincts and speed as he swooped in to steal a pass from the Wingers goalkeeper and snipe the ball into the open net for a 6-0 lead in the 51st minute.

Larsen has had a handful of high-scoring performances throughout his varsity career, but this is his first time hitting the five-goal plateau, and he is hopefully optimistic about making the mark again, joking that maybe he will have to score six or seven foals in the future.

This is the second season in a row that the Winhawks boys have gotten the season off to a strong start, going 7-0-1 last year to kick off the year.

However, the grind of a season took its toll and injuries led to a second-round playoff exit to Austin in a 1-0 game.

This year, the team is trying its best to recover despite the limited time between games to make sure it is playing its best at the end of the year rather than the start.

“We are just working to make the playoffs at the right peak at the right time. The season is important, but anything can happen in the playoffs,” head coach Oscar Uribe said.

Winona’s next match is a big one, hitting the road for a trip to take on Owatonna Thursday at 7 p.m. With a 6-2 overall record and a 4-0 mark in Big 9 Conference play, the Huskies are one of the area’s top teams and one of the threats the Winhawks will need to overcome to claim a Big 9 title.