WATCH NOW: High school football: C-FC ends regular season with loss to undefeated Pepin/Alma

FOUNTAIN CITY — Cochrane-Fountain City’s football team had one of its best seasons in recent memory, and yet, at the end of the final game of the season it was rival Pepin/Alma that was celebrating on the Pirates field.

The Eagles beat C-FC 46-14 to finish off an undefeated season, winning the Dairyland Conference championship for the first time since joining the league in 2019 and the first conference crown since a 2016 Lakeland South title.

P/A’s fans celebrated in the end zone with the team, carrying a homemade Dairyland champions flag as the Pirates players watched, making a memory that head coach Jesse Cyrus hopes will sink in for the junior-heavy squad.

“I wouldn’t want it any other way. We’ve had some struggles in the recent past with this program, I think we’re heading in the right direction and we’ve got to keep working at it,” Cyrus said.

Pepin/Alma (9-0 overall, 7-0 conference) got off to a fast start, scoring twice in the first four minutes and building up a 19-0 lead shortly before the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles, likely one of the state’s top Division 7 contenders in the upcoming playoffs, were a step up from the previous competition C-FC (7-2, 5-2) had faced, and it took them a bit of time to settle in.

“They’ve got good athletic kids and I think we kind of got the shock factor right away early on,” Cyrus said. “After those first couple drives, we started moving the ball a little bit and it was like ‘Ok, we can do this. It’s not an impossible feat.’ You’re not playing the Green Bay Packers, you’re playing another high school team.”

The Pirates were able to get their offense going in the second quarter, orchestrating an 86-yard touchdown drive that ended in a 33-yard touchdown run by junior Tanner Schieffer to make it a 19-6 game after a missed PAT.

After being held below 100 yards for the first time this fall with a season-low 18 yards against Blair-Taylor last week, Schieffer was back to his prior form with 19 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns Friday.

It was tough sledding most of the game against the toughest defense the junior back has faced, but his ability to balance being aggressive and being patient showed off his skillset.

“When you’re playing a team like this, you’ve got to find a crack and hit it. You might get two, three yards, but those are two, three good, hard yards. When he can find that opening where he can finally bounce one and take advantage of it, that’s what being a really good running back is all about,” Cyrus said.

Pepin/Alma was able to regain control after that, scoring with 34 seconds until halftime, twice in the third quarter and once early in the fourth for a 46-6 lead that kicked off the running clock.

C-FC put together another long drive in the fourth quarter, with Schieffer punching in a two-yard touchdown and senior Ashlan Smith carrying in a two-point conversion to cap a 66-yard drive for a 46-14 final score.

Besides Schieffer’s strong day in the backfield, junior quarterback Austin Arnburg had three rushes for 21 yards, going 10-for-20 for 100 yards with three interceptions through the air.

The Eagles had three backs with 70-plus yards, but it was junior Demetrius Bergmann that led the way with 17 carries for 83 yards and four touchdowns, adding a third-quarter fumble recovery for a touchdown as well.

Despite losing its last two games, C-FC is heading into the playoffs next week for the first time since 2018 and the first time in Cyrus’ three-year tenure following the team’s first 7-0 start in decades.

Though the pair of defeats may have been disappointing to the players, Cyrus knows that it is just the type of competition they needed to face before moving into the rigors of the postseason.

“I think the last few weeks have been huge for us. Yeah, we didn’t come out on the side we wanted to obviously, but those are the kind of teams you want to play, the kind of games you want to be a part of,” Cyrus said.