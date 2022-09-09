WATCH NOW: High school football: Cotter loses home opener against Knights

With a smaller roster heading into the season, Cotter’s football team could not afford many injuries.

Through two weeks though, the team has had to battle through a number of them, and the depleted depth chart struggled in a 46-0 loss to Kenyon-Wanamingo in the Ramblers’ home opener Friday night.

Perhaps the most barren spot is at running back, where a pair of injuries last week and in Thursday’s junior varsity game forced backup quarterback Dane Guzzo into the backfield, only for him to miss a chunk of Friday’s game as well and put Cotter into a position where passing became mandatory.

“It’s tough to be able to run the ball when you don’t really have a running back,” head coach Kyler Sieben said. “Obviously we could’ve used that help, it would’ve been nice to be able to move the ball without having to throw it.”

Things did not always seem so dire for the Ramblers.

Defensively, Cotter (0-2 overall, 0-1 Mid Southeast Blue district) played well in the first quarter with a pair of forced punts and a fumble recovery, only for that strong play to be blemished by a blown coverage midway through the period that set up a touchdown for an 8-0 lead for the Knights (2-0, 1-0).

“Our defense fought hard, we got a couple stops, we tackled, we were physical,” Sieben said. “We’ve certainly got some work to do, but I was happy with the fight in the first half overall.”

Kenyon-Wanamingo started to gain some momentum in the second quarter, though, scoring a trio of touchdowns for a 26-0 lead at halftime.

As a steady rain began to fall during the intermission, the chances of a comeback for the pass-heavy Ramblers became even slimmer.

The run-heavy Knights did not have those issues, though, putting up 20 more points in the second half while finishing off a 46-0 shutout over the home team.

Cotter’s junior quarterback went 12-for-37 with 133 yards and three interceptions in a game in which the Ramblers had minus 26 yards rushing and K-W could play with a light box.

Even before the backfield injuries, the Ramblers knew their strength would be in the receiving corps, and that held true Friday as junior Luke Gardner had three catches for 64 yards and junior Gabe Stewart caught seven balls for 55 yards.

Moving forward, Cotter’s coaching staff knows that it will only become harder for Gardner and Stewart to be productive as other teams focus in on the explosive playmakers.

“Obviously teams are going to see that on film and try to take that away, so we’ve got to get creative with how we get them the ball and we also need to find ways to run the ball,” Sieben said.

Despite a pair of losses by significant margins to start the year, Sieben has been encouraged by his team’s attitude toward those defeats, putting a chip on their shoulder rather than sulking. When the Ramblers hit the road next Friday for a trip to take on Wabasha-Kellogg at 7 p.m., they will need to keep up their swagger, though.

“I think the guys were frustrated with the way they played last week, so coming out early this week they were ready to show that they are better,” Sieben said. “We’ve got to find a way to keep that fire through the whole rest of the game.”