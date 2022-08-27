WATCH NOW: High school football: Defense sets tone in C-FC's shutout win

FOUNTAIN CITY — Defense has paved the way for Cochrane-Fountain City’s football team so far this season, and the unit’s tough-nosed approach was evident from the start of Friday night’s 17-0 non-conference win over Fall River/Rio.

Following a C-FC punt on the game’s opening drive, the defensive front seven caused havoc on the Rebels’ first possession as senior linebacker Ashlan Smith had a sack on second down and a tackle for loss on third down to force a three-and-out and give the Pirates a shot of extra energy.

“It really made me feel a little more confident in myself and the other players around me. Helped push it forward and give us a little more confidence from the start,” Smith said.

On the ensuing possession, the Pirates parlayed that momentum into a 56-yard drive that featured a 15-yard fourth-down scramble from junior quarterback Austin Arnburg and a 29-yard touchdown run by junior running back Tanner Schieffer to go ahead 7-0 with 2:56 left in the first quarter.

That was all the scoring C-FC would need to pick up the win.

The back-to-back first quarter drives set the tone for the Pirates (2-0) as they held firm control over the Rebels (1-1) the rest of the way thanks to the pace they set.

“It’s huge, it is. Momentum is so big in football,” head coach Jesse Cyrus said.

Both teams traded possession throughout the second quarter until C-FC moved down the field in the waning minutes, with a 22-yard catch by senior tight end Andrew Bissen setting up a 20-yard field goal by sophomore Grayden Barum for a 10-0 lead heading into the break.

Neither team could get anything going in a scoreless third quarter, but the Pirates received a punt 18 seconds into the fourth that would set up a three-and-a-half-minute drive to score the game’s final points.

Facing a third-and-two from the Rebels’ 47-yard line, Cyrus dialed up a rushing play call for Schieffer, who had been running at will throughout the game and both the coach and player were confident could pick up the needed two yards.

Instead he busted through the crowded box and found himself with nothing but green grass in front of him, cruising to the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown and a 17-0 score with 8:11 remaining in the game.

“I was expecting a first down, that’s about it. The line had amazing blocking and it worked out,” Schieffer said.

Fall River/Rio had its best drive of the night on the ensuing possession, nearly making it into the red zone as senior quarterback Matthew Miller moved down the field in chunks. However, Miller fumbled at the 28-yard line and a pack of Pirates pounced on the loose ball to extinguish the threat and seal the shutout.

After the Rebels scored 40 points in a Week 1 win over Parkview/Albany, C-FC stifled the previously explosive group.

That Pirates defensive turnaround has been critical in the team’s fast start, allowing Brookwood just six points in Week 1 and keeping the Rebels scoreless in Week 2, compared to last season’s 35.8 points-per-game average.

According to the players, that strong defense is due to an increased aggressiveness, but Cyrus believes it is due to a smart group of players that know where they need to be each down.

With a pair of wins in the first two weeks, the Pirates started the season 2-0 for the first time since 2010, when the team won its first four games before going 6-4 and losing in the first round of the playoffs.

C-FC also has not had more than two wins in a season since a 3-7 campaign in 2018, the team’s most recent playoff berth as well.

While the 2-0 record in non-conference play is something the Pirates will not take for granted, it does not do them any good when it comes to the above-.500 conference record that is needed to punch a ticket to the playoffs, and Cyrus and company are ready to take a step forward and accomplish that too.

“Two wins are awesome, but conference is always your first goal. It starts next week, we’ve got to get right back to work, make the next improvement,” Cyrus said.

Dairyland Conference play kicks off next Friday as C-FC travels to Eleva-Strum for a 7 p.m. kickoff.