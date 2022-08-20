WATCH NOW: High school football: G-E-T drops season opener after lengthy delay

GALESVILLE — The Paul Anderson era of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau football got off to an atypical start Friday night, as a weather delay of just over two hours pushed the Red Hawks’ first game of the 2022 season deep into the night.

G-E-T showed flashes in the coach’s debut, but the visiting Mondovi squad gained control with a pair of long touchdowns in the second half to beat the Red Hawks 20-10.

“We made some adjustments in our delay there and we came out pretty good. Just a couple mistakes here and there and that’s what happens in football,” Anderson said.

With a pair of run-heavy offenses, the first quarter went by in a flash as each team only had one drive apiece.

The Buffaloes made the most of their opportunity, receiving the opening kickoff and marching down the field before senior running back Dawson Rud punched in a three-yard score for a 7-0 lead.

G-E-T was forced to punt on its opening drive, though its defense responded early in the second quarter to force a turnover on downs near midfield.

Just three plays later, the Red Hawks were facing a fourth-and-six at the Mondovi 40-yard line when an incoming storm forced the officials to pause the game with 10:07 remaining in the second quarter.

After two hours and 10 minutes in the locker room, the two teams came out and after spending the time off tinkering, G-E-T converted with a 10-yard pass from junior quarterback Cody Schmitz to junior tight end Carter Repaal.

Shortly thereafter, running back Nate Schindler broke free for a 30-yard run to set up G-E-T at the three-yard line, and Schmitz punched in a one-yard QB keeper to tie the score 7-7 with 7:29 on the clock.

The Buffaloes could not pick up a first down on the ensuing drive, giving the Red Hawks the ball back on the 43-yard line with 5:45 until halftime. G-E-T moved into the red zone, hitting a 26-yard field goal by junior kicker Domanick Knott with one second left to take a 10-7 lead.

It was a solid sequence, both offensively and defensively, for the Red Hawks and Anderson credited some of the coaching staff’s formation and blocking scheme changes for the fast start. However, Mondovi would soon make some changes of its own.

“It worked pretty good, but of course then they counter when they see what we’re doing too,” Anderson said.

Halftime was skipped after both teams had already rested up plenty, and G-E-T fumbled a handoff on the second play, giving the Buffaloes a short field to work with.

Mondovi stalled in the red zone and settled for a 33-yard field goal attempt, but the kick was well short and Red Hawks senior defensive back and running back Brady Seiling returned the ball near midfield.

A few plays later, Seiling broke free for a 25-yard run to set up G-E-T at the 15-yard line. A holding penalty backed the Red Hawks out of field goal range, though, and a fourth-down pass sailed through the back of the end zone to give the ball to the Buffaloes with 2:24 remaining in the third quarter.

Just over one minute later, Mondovi took the lead for good as Rud caught a screen pass behind the line of scrimmage and burst through the Red Hawks defense for a 79-yard touchdown for a 14-10 score at 1:21.

Early in the fourth quarter, G-E-T converted on a fourth-and-two opportunity when Schmitz hit senior tight end Elijah Sorenson for a 30-yard completion, though the Red Hawks could not convert on a second fourth-and-one chance later in the drive, giving the ball back to the Buffaloes on the 19-yard line.

Rud scored his third touchdown of the night, and his second of more than 70 yards, a few plays later as the senior ran through the middle of the line of scrimmage and into open space on a 73-yard score. Mondovi missed the ensuing extra point, keeping the score at 20-10 with 7:38 left in the fourth.

Once again G-E-T converted on its first fourth-down attempt, this time thanks to a pass interference call, though the Red Hawks again could not convert the second try, this time a fourth-and-eight on the 43-yard line with 3:19 remaining and Mondovi was able to finish off the clock from there.

G-E-T returned to its wing offense rushing attack, and its trio of running backs and quarterback split the load equally.

Schindler led the way with 54 yards on 16 carries, senior Warren Stoner was next with 38 yards on nine rushes, Schmitz was third at 33 yards on 13 touches with a score and Seiling had 28 yards on four rushes.

Through the air, Schmitz went 2-for-6 for 40 yards.

Defensively, Schindler led the way with 4.5 tackles.

Rud was the star of the show for Mondovi, with nine carries for 99 yards and a touchdown as well as one catch for 79 yards and a touchdown, accounting for more than half of the team’s 299 yards of total offense.

Even though the Red Hawks did not pick up a win in their new coach’s debut, Anderson was happy with the way his team played against a tough Buffaloes squad.

“I thought that we came out and played. We were physical, we were tough,” he said.

Other action

Cochrane-Fountain City got its season off to a strong start, hitting the road and beating Brookwood 14-6.

Both teams had ball security issues on their first drives, each fumbling away possession.

C-FC bounced back on its second drive, though, as junior running back Tanner Schieffer punched in a two-yard score to put the Pirates on top 7-0 at 6:52 in the first.

The game remained scoreless until midway through the third quarter when Brookwood scored its first touchdown of the season on a 40-yard rush by sophomore running back Marshall Doll at 9:58. However, a two-point attempt was no good and C-FC maintained a 7-6 advantage.

It did not take long for the Pirates to respond, as Schieffer scored again on a 24-yard run to lengthen the team’s lead to 14-6, which would hold until the end of the game.

The junior Schieffer finished with 65 yards and a pair of scores on 12 carries, though it was junior quarterback Austin Arnburg that led C-FC in rushing with 72 yards on 12 touches.

Through the air, Arnburg went 3-for-10 for 37 yards in his first varsity start under center. The junior also had a pair of tackles and an interception on the defensive side in a well-rounded performance.

Senior linebacker Andrew Bissen led the team with eight tackles, including one for a loss.